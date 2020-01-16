Seahawk

Listen up, Seahawks fans, it’s time to get in the game ... the bingo game, that is.

Not Your Ordinary Football Bingo combines two of America’s favorite pastimes — football and bingo — for a night of friendly competition. Bingo is at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.

It’s $16 for 10 games, and seat reservation can be made in advance. Seahawks gear is a must, and the Tailgate cafe and bar will keep everyone well supplied. There will also be raffles and cash prizes.

Reserve a spot at 360-387-0222.

