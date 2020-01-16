Listen up, Seahawks fans, it’s time to get in the game ... the bingo game, that is.
Not Your Ordinary Football Bingo combines two of America’s favorite pastimes — football and bingo — for a night of friendly competition. Bingo is at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
It’s $16 for 10 games, and seat reservation can be made in advance. Seahawks gear is a must, and the Tailgate cafe and bar will keep everyone well supplied. There will also be raffles and cash prizes.
Reserve a spot at 360-387-0222.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.