Horses
Northwest Washington Fair

LYNDEN — The wait is over: The Northwest Washington Fair has returned.

The fun starts on Monday, Aug. 12, and keeps going until Saturday, Aug. 17, with many events jam-packed in between at the fairgrounds, 1775 Front St.

The gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. daily. The carnival is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In addition to hundreds of vendors, carnival games, rides and livestock demonstrations, there will be grandstand performances including the rodeo, demo derby, comedian Larry the Cable Guy, legendary band Cheap Trick and more. Tickets for grandstand shows can be purchased separately for an additional price.

Gate entry is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $9 for ages 6-12 and free for kids under 5.

More information is available at nwwafair.com.

