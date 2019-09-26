BELLINGHAM — In a city with over a dozen craft breweries, it should come as no surprise that Oktoberfest takes over a downtown square.
This year’s celebration will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave.
Tickets are between $25-$30 and each attendee is given five tasting tickets and a special Oktoberfest 2019 tasting cup. Not into beer as much as the rest of the Pacific Northwest seems to be? Don’t worry, this event offers both cider and wine.
In addition to celebrating Bavarian culture and tradition, the event supports the Volunteer Center of Whatcom County — an organization that connects volunteers with the right organization for them.
This is a 21-plus event.
