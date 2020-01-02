pic

BELLINGHAM — VHS. What does it stand for, anyway? Well, on Friday evening at the Pickford Film Center, the acronym stands for Video Hunter Society, in honor of a unique VHS screening event.

At 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, after the downtown art walk, film buffs from all around will meet at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St.

The idea is that each attendee will bring a VHS they would like to see screened, then the film center will select one lucky attendee from a lottery and play the tape they brought.

Arrive before the screening to participate in a community tape swap. Tickets are $3.

