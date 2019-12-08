Marianne and Connell are friends. Sort of. They know each other from school but while they don’t have much in common — Connell is popular and well-adjusted, Marianne is lonely and intensely private — they do have undeniable chemistry. It’s a connection that grows each time Connell picks his mom up from her job at Marianne’s house.
In spite of the electricity between them, however, they are determined to conceal their relationship. This clandestine arrangement works for both of them, until it heart-breakingly doesn’t and they find themselves estranged.
The rise and fall of Marianne and Connell’s high school relationship is the inciting incident for “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, and sets the stage for their future.
The action resumes after they have finished high school and are students at Trinity College in Dublin. Here, their roles are reversed and Connell find himself a loner struggling to find his place while Marianne is the popular and well-adjusted one.
They don’t run in the same circles but still find themselves bumping into each other again and again. They reconnect, they drift apart. They reconnect again.
This back-and-forth proves to be the pattern of their relationship moving forward and shapes the next few years of their lives as they drift in and out of each other’s lives, all while searching for happiness and meaning.
“Normal People” is not a typical love story but Marianne and Connell are still pretty typical romance characters.
They are complicated and self-sabotaging and do not always make the best choices for themselves.
How this story differs from many other love stories, however, is in its authenticity and grittiness.
Both Marianne and Connell struggle with depression, low self-esteem, abuse, and figuring out what exactly they want to do with their respective lives.
They do not overcome great odds to become better people magically, and their story is not tied up neatly in a bow by the end of the book.
No one rides in on a white horse to save the day and it could even be argued that Connell and Marianne are not particularly good for each other.
Yes, there is growth. Yes, there is change. But the book ends on an ambiguous note that left me unsure whether or not I could consider it a happy ending.
Truthfully, I am still not entirely sure whether or not I liked the ending but I can certainly appreciate the author’s choice to end it without a definite resolution.
An ambiguous ending feels more true to life and more like experiences that so many of us have had.
So don’t pick up “Normal People” if you are looking to be caught up in swoony love story. Pick it up if you are looking for complex characters whose struggles may cause you to reflect on your own life and experiences.
