Perceptions and secrets, we all have them. The expectation is that families stick together and will do anything to protect one another, but is that always the best thing?
Ryan Gracey has always admired her perfect older sister, Wendy. Tall and willowy, Wendy has blonde hair and blue eyes and lots of friends.
She was homecoming princess, a National Honor Society member, and a star of the drama department in high school.
Ryan, on the other hand, is short with dark eyes, curly dark hair and is much more introverted than her sister. Long ago, Ryan realized she could never be as perfect as her sister and stopped trying. She is much happier out of her sister’s shadow.
Wendy has two daughters, Holly and Noelle. Her husband, Bryce, is deployed at sea on a Navy nuclear submarine. She recently moved into one of her parents’ rentals in Delray Beach, Florida, to be closer to her folks, since her job with the Gracey Investment Group often takes her out of town to explore property for purchase.
Ryan is 28 and single. She is host and producer for a podcast titled “Out in the Cold,” which focuses attention on true crime cold cases. This keeps her busy.
She moved away from her family to Seabank, Florida, after a nearly fatal mistake in judgment four years before.
Ryan is stunned when, out of the blue, Wendy calls, begging for her help in locating a person. She is laying low because there has been a murder and she thinks she will be wrongfully accused. Can Ryan use her sleuthing skills to find the person Wendy says is the killer?
Ryan would do anything for her sister, so she moves back to her hometown to care for two nieces she hardly knows. They aren’t terribly excited to have Ryan there.
She then has to cover for her sister with her parents, who had expected Wendy back from her business trip to help out. What kind of story can she tell them that won’t upset their father, fresh out of surgery?
Then there is Ryan’s past that she will have to face when she goes home. She doesn’t want to revisit her mistake, but knows she needs to. That error in judgement had cost Teo Santiago his leg and destroyed their friendship.
As Ryan digs for answers, the trail leads to more questions than answers. Things don’t add up and Ryan is not sure who to trust. Is Wendy, who always seemed so perfect, just a perfect liar — or worse?
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.