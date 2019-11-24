Biographies make up a significant portion of the publishing world — and for good reasons. It often seems reading biographies can carry a bit of prestige, and there are so many interesting people out there.
For many of us, however, if we’re honest, reading a biography is more like reading a celebrity gossip magazine than an endeavor in prestige-reading. We’re looking for a good story with shocking revelations and lots of juicy details.
And since most biographies are written about people who were celebrities of a sort either during or shortly after their lifetimes, biographies will often give us exactly what we are looking for.
So if you are someone who picked up Maxwell King’s “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” hoping for the sordid tale of the man behind the sweater, prepare to be disappointed.
The Fred Rogers depicted by King is not a saint, nor is he perfect. He was a perfectionist who could be stubborn; he was prone to anger and struggled to relate to his children.
But he was definitely a nice guy.
And that, perhaps, comes as an even bigger surprise (and relief) than almost anything else would.
The book is rich in detail, so be prepared to learn more than you thought possible about Rogers’s personal and professional life.
Some of the more surprising information included his socioeconomic status: this is not a rags-to-riches, pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps kind of story. Rogers was born into a wealthy family and made use of his family connections throughout his life.
His wealth and connections did not, however, impact his work ethic or his commitment to producing high quality children’s programming.
You also learn that Rogers was often lonely and bullied as a child but instead of using those experiences to fuel his rage, he channeled them into his life’s work and made it his mission to help children and adults feel that they were special, just the way they were.
Examples of this radical kindness come on almost every page in the form of anecdotes about someone’s interactions with Rogers, each with a similar theme: the Mister Rogers persona was authentic.
In person, Fred Rogers was just as sincere and kind as the gentle neighbor he portrayed on television.
And while these personal anecdotes served as convincing evidence for the author’s thesis that Rogers was genuinely a good man, they started to feel repetitive and, I thought, caused the pacing of the book to lag at times.
I may be alone in my assessment, however, and other readers may find the abundance of stories both charming and reassuring.
In spite of the overabundance of testimony regarding his character and lack of salacious details, this gentle biography is worth a read and serves as a reminder that it is, in fact, a beautiful day in the neighborhood.
