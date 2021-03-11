Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n At the Lincoln Theatre: Local rock duo The Dolts will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the Lincoln:
Skagit Valley rock group Fantasy Band will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
A virtual showing of the movie “Stray,” the story of three stray dogs wandering the streets of Istanbul, through their eyes, as they search for food and shelter, is being held through March 25. $12, lincolntheatre.org/film/stray.
Northwest duo Free Harmony will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Area funk band Cascadia Groove will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
The Lincoln is hosting a Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and video rentals for curbside pickup, from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Fridays.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will host an online discussion on grief and loss at 10 a.m. today, March 11. RSVP: islandhospital.org/classes. Also:
A community meeting regarding the hospital’s transition to run the Orcas Island clinic will be held online at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18. islandhospital.org.
A free webinar on nutrition during pregnancy, taught by a local dietitian, will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. islandhospital.org.
A free memory screening clinic will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Appointments required; call 360-299-4204.
n Habitat for Humanity of Island County will hold a community conversation about increased housing costs and income inequality across the state and nation, as well as in Island County, at 3 p.m. today, March 11. islandcountyhabitat.org.
n KNKX and Birdnote will host a Zoom presentation about migratory birds in the Skagit Valley, featuring Skagit Audubon President Jeff Osmundson and Skagit Guided Adventures founder Stephanie Fernandez, at 4 p.m. today, March 11. knkx.org.
n Whatcom Museum will host Whatcom Community College history instructor Anna Booker, who will present on her grant-funded research project entitled “Situating Ourselves in the Salish Sea,” at 7:30 p.m. today, March 11. whatcommuseum.org.
n North Cascades Institute will host a beginner watercolor class on alpine scenes at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. $45; register at ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
Mukul Soman will present “The Ethical Photographer: A Wildlife Photographer’s Perspective” at 5:30 p.m. March 25. $15; register at ncascades.org.
The webinar “The History of Rock: Geologic Knowledge in the North Cascades” will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. $15; visit ncascades.org.
n John Christianson of Christianson’s Nursery will speak on rose selection, placement and the flower’s history, in a free webinar at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com. Also:
“Growing Giant Pumpkins,” a free Zoom class on tips for growing giant vegetables for new hobbyists, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27. chrisitansonnursery.com.
The Stanwood Camano Arts Guild will offer an assortment of local art and crafts at the schoolhouse at Christianson’s Nursery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 1-2.
n Mount Baker Theatre will host Americana and Celtic group We Banjo 3, livestreaming from Ireland at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. $25. mountbakertheatre.com.
n Northwest Yarns in Bellingham will host an online class on repairing knitted fabric at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14. nwyarns.com.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold a “Tiptoe through the Treasures” sale at Skagit City School on Fir Island on April 9-11. Shopping is by reservation only and the system will go live Monday, March 15. skagitcounty.net/museum or 350-466-3365.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a virtual walk in the Sonoran Desert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, presented by a retired wetland ecologist. Register at wnpskoma.org.
n The Whatcom Humane Society will host the annual Woof & Whisker Yappy Hour Awards Celebration virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Yappy Hour Doggie Bags are available for purchase online to be picked up until March 14 at the WHS shelter. Registration required: whatcomhumane.org
n Hospice of the Northwest will hold a five-week support group over Zoom, “Finding Solace,” beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Call 360-814-5550 to register.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host an informational session on the Asian Giant Hornet as part of its winter lecture series. Cassie Cichorz of WSDA will speak on the threat they pose and how to prevent their expansion. The virtual talk will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at skagitbeaches.org. Also:
Dr. Deborah Kelley will talk about deep sea volcanoes, live streaming from a submarine observatory, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. The Zoom link will be posted at skagitbeaches.org.
n In celebration of Washington State Parks’ 108th anniversary, all state parks will be free to visit on Friday, March 19.
n Volunteer potters are needed for a Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group work party at a native plant nursery from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20. RSVP: 360-336-0172.
n The Wings Over Water Birding Festival, held in the Blaine area, will be held March 19-21. Register at wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com.
n Camp Fire Samish and Camp Kirby are holding an annual auction of handcrafted and other items to support the organization. Bidding is underway and ends with a virtual live event at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20. campfiresamish.org
n The Whatcom Humane Society will hold a virtual birdhouse auction from March 21-31. whatcomhumane.org.
n United General in Sedro-Woolley will hold a free virtual course for caregiver and youths ages 10 to 14 on strengthening families through communication, connection and stress management. The first of seven classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22. unitedgeneral.org. Also:
Multiple free courses on youth mental health and first aid will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3, and Thursday, April 22, and noon Thursday, May 13. Registration required: unitedgeneral.org.
n Plumeria Breezes Travel of Sedro-Wooley will hold a virtual presentation about traveling with Sea Dream Yachts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. plumeriabreezestravel.com.
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival’s annual photo contest will begin on Thursday, April 1. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote. In related festival events:
The Skagit Art Association will host a fine art and gift show at Schuh Farms, 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in April. tulipfestival.org.
The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival will kick off with a virtual gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1. There will be a silent auction and the Joan Penney Jazz Quartet will perform. Calico Cupboard dinner tickets start at $40. Admission by ticket only. 360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, on Fridays in April.
Tulips on Parade will be held on Saturday, April 10. Participate by touring local towns and tulip fields. There is an interactive map of tulips and decoration to view by car. Voting for favorite displays ends on April 12. More details: tulipfestival.org.
n Bellingham Parks and Recreation will have a work party to remove invasive plants at Julianna Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3. RSVP: 360-778-7105.
n La Conner Kiwanis will host a community garage sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, in the parking lot at Crescent Moon Yoga, 606 Morris St., La Conner.
n Bellingham author/historian Brian Griffin will speak on his latest work, “The Donovan Diaries,” in a presentation by the Whatcom Museum, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. whatcommuseum.org.
n Humanities Washington and the Museum of Northwest Art will present “The Poetic Apothecary: Poems for Healing and Comfort” via Zoom at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Performer Judith Adams will recite poetry on grief and sadness, and how the art can heal. Register at monamuseum.org.
