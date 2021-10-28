Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Skagit Community Band will present “Music Beyond Borders” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner. Free. skagitcommunityband.org.
n Haunted Forest Walk Storytime: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Washington Park group campground, 6300 Sunset Avenue, Anacortes. Free, hosted by Anacortes Parks & Recreation. Families welcome 5 to 6 p.m., spookier hauntings start at 6:30 p.m. Anacortes Public Library staff will host a storytime from 5 to 6 p.m. in the family picnic area. dianaf@cityofanacortes.org.
n Trunk or Treat: The Burlington Police Department’s Trunk or Treat will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Burlington Public Safety Building, 311 Cedar Street. Candy for the kids, trick-or-treat bags and glow-in-the-dark necklaces. Information: Burlington Police Department (360-755-0921) or Burlington Parks and Recreation (burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.)
n Diversity in the Outdoors: An online conversation with Chevon Powell at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. Hosted by North Cascades Institute. $5. 360- 854-2599 or info@ncascades.org.
n Festival of Trees: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s 33rd annual Festival of Trees returns to downtown Mount Vernon from Nov. 4-28. The festival will showcase 48 themed Christmas trees that will be presented in downtown Mount Vernon storefront windows. skagitfestivaloftrees.org, 360-814-5747 or foundation@skagitregionalhealth.org.
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursdays featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Skagit River produce market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com.
n DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 a.m. arrival; 11:30 a.m. lunch followed by program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow, 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
n Anacortes Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Seventh Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
n Eagle Haven Sunday Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, featuring local produce, artisans, food, beer, hard cider, wine and live music. 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley.
n Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at anacortesmusicproject.org.
