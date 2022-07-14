n The American Roots Concert Series will held this summer at the North Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. All concerts are 7–8 p.m. Saturdays.
The lineup: July 16 – Briar; July 30 – Queen’s Bluegrass; Aug. 6 – Seattle Steel Pan Project; Aug. 13 – Shifty Sailors; Aug. 20 – Schmid & guest; Aug. 27 – Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico.
All performances are free. A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to parks. All event information can be found at parks.wa.gov/982/Folk-and-Traditional-Arts).
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Riverwalk Concert Series at the Skagit Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Mount Vernon, Thursday evenings through Aug. 2. The lineup: July 14 — Hot Damn Scandal, July 21 — Chris Eger Band with Powerhouse Horns, July 28 — Mama Dirty Skirt, Aug. 4 — The Naughty Blokes, Aug. 11 — Cascadia Groove, Aug. 18 — Janie Cribbs and the T Rust Band, Aug. 25 — The Atlantics. www.mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 15-29 and Aug. 5-26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill, 1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. A potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Bay View Civic Center, 12615 C St., Mount Vernon. Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n Mount Vernon Drive-In Movie Nights are back in partnership with the City of Mount Vernon, with movies at Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. The next movie is scheduled for Friday, July 15, with a 9:45 p.m. showing of “Encanto.” Free admission. Parking lot opens at 8:15 p.m. mountvernonchamber.com.
Aug. 5: “Back to the Future” (9 p.m.)
n The Anacortes Music Project presents Shipwreck Music Fest 2022 from noon-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Causland Memorial Park, 710 N. Ave., Anacortes. Scheduled to appear: Saaed Abbas, Crushing, Jack Mattingly, Enduro, Pearl Tottenham, Gems & Genies, Collin’s Beach and Atomic Rust. Information: anacortesmusicproject@gmail.com.
• Shipwreck Fest 2022 will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in downtown Anacortes, from 10th to Third streets on Commercial Avenue and and some side streets. Thirty-nine years ago, commercial fishermen sold their used gear as yard art. “Shipwreck” has evolved into a massive community garage sale, including flea market and antique vendors, and over 400 booths. shipwreckfest.com.
• The Tuesday Truck Show concert series returns at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Performers: July 19 — Zach Michaud, and July 26 — Leo Bootes. Shows are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets are available for $8 presale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.
• The Camano Wildlife Program for July will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. “The Art of Forest Walking” features Jane Billinghurst, co-author of “Forest Walking: Discovering the Trees and Woodlands of North America,” and will describe how to find unexpected treasures hiding in plain sight. For information about the Zoom link or about the Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, visit camanowildlifehabitat.org, call 360-387-2236, or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration.
n The annual Samish Island Arts Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Community Center, 11292 Blue Heron Road. Free admission, with about 35 original art vendors whose talents include woodworking, glass, jewelry, textiles, photography, soaps and more. The event will also feature the Stella Sopra Italian Food Truck, a beer garden run Terramar Brewstillery and a music stage featuring PKDwyer and fusion Celtic band Flattery Light. Information: samishartsfest@gmail.com or samishisland.net.
n The Mount Vernon High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will celebrate their 50th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Heritage Flight Museum, 15053 Crosswind Drive, Burlington. Contact Mick McCullough at m.mccullough@interiorarchitects.com for further information.
• EDASC (Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County) is celebrating 50 years of economic development, and partners, investors and friends are invited to gather from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at McIntyre Hall. Light appetizers and refreshments, a short program, and plenty of time to connect with friends and associates. Register at skagit.org/events-and-workshops/p/event/19958/edasc-50th-anniversary-celebration?t=35216. Information: email Economic Development & External Relations Manager Aaron Weinberg at aaron@skagit.org.
n The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. $50 per person; must register before July 15. Information: https://myevent.com/1982mvhsreunion.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n Summer of Sound at the Whatcom Museum: The museum is hosting a variety of exhibits and programs that celebrate music and sound. whatcommuseum.org/explore/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1952 will have its 70th year reunion/gathering at the Sports Keg Grill, 1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Information: Pat at 360-319-3328 or Marte at 360-941-2919.
n The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, with a no-host get-together at the Rockfish Grill, 320 Commerical Ave., Anacortes. A catered picnic is scheduled for noon Saturday, Sept. 10. Cost is $20 for classmates and guests. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
