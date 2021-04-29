n The 2021 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival ends on Friday, April 30. The internationally renowned festival features the tulips and other flowers of the Skagit Valley. tulipfestival.org. In related events:
Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters on Friday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road.
The Skagit Art Association’s fine art and gift show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday, April 29-30, at Schuh Farms. tulipfestival.org.
n Skagit Farm to Pint’s Fest Roadshow is an April-long event featuring the local brewers of Skagit County. Concerts, activities, prizes are part of the festivities. $55. skagitfarmtopint.com.
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n Western Washington University and Village Books will host a virtual book talk on “Bridging the Longest Border” by Donald Alper, a history of the Center for Canadian-American Studies, at 7 p.m. today, April 29. villagebooks.com. Also:
Western Washington University’s Opera Studio will perform a satirical take on the Greek legend of Orpheus. The performance can be streamed for free on Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2. cfpa.wwu.edu.
Western Washington University will present D’Anthoni Wooten for a virtual talk on composing music for video games at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 3. cfpa.wwu.edu.
Western Washington University and Green Flower will host a virtual cannabis career summit on Thursday, May 6. cannabiscareersummit.com.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will celebrate its 49th anniversary with a hybrid in-person and livestream concert of Americana band The Lowest Pair at 7 p.m. today, April 29. Tickets start at $12. mountbakertheatre.com.
n The Camano Law Enforcement Foundation will host a virtual talk about human trafficking at 7 p.m. today, April 29. clesfoundation.org.
n The Celtic Arts Foundation will hold a virtual celebration of the history and legacy of Scottish writer Sir Walter Scott at 5 p.m., Friday, April 30. $25 for nonmembers. celticarts.org.
n Bellingham Parks and Recreation will host a virtual information session on the Sikh faith and culture at 6 p.m. Friday, April 30. activekids.com. Also:
A bat-themed learning and activity kit for kids, which includes glow sticks, coloring pages, a plush toy and more, will take place Friday, April 30. Delivery offered within Bellingham city limits or pickup at 2114 Electric Ave. $10. apm.activecommunities.com/bellingham/Home.
n Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will present Starry Night Chamber Music, featuring the music of Bach performed by local musicians, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also:
Regional folk artist Matney Cook, who is celebrating a new album, will perform via livestream at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Admission by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Kiwanis Club of La Conner will host an outdoor market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 606 Morris St. in La Conner.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free swallow screening at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Registration required. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
The first of a four-part class on childbirth education will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. $95. islandhospital.org.
A free dietary class on managing high cholesterol will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. islandhospital.org.
n Village Books in Bellingham will host Charles Durrett for a virtual talk about his book, “A Solution to Homelessness in Your Town,” on Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. villagebooks.com. Also:
Village Books and the North Cascades Institute will present author Lyanda Lynn Haupt for a virtual conversation about her new book about the connection between nature and culture, “Rooted,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. villagebooks.com.
n Hospice of the Northwest and United General will host a webinar about the realities of hospice care at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. hospicenw.org.
n North Cascades Institute will host “Herptiles of Methow Valley: Connecting with Cold-Blooded Creepers,” a web course on identifying reptiles and amphibians in the region, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. $15; register at ncascades.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship will hold a webinar in Spanish about applying for PPP loans at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. mountvernonchamber.com.
n The Friends of the Forest will lead a community hike of intermediate difficulty near Little Cranberry Lake at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. friendsoftheacfl.org,
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on the first Friday of the month, through September. Registration is required at mountvernonchamber.com. The first movie will be “Cars” at 9 p.m. Friday, May 7.
n Children of the Valley will hold its annual Cinco de Mayo virtual art auction to benefit students in the Mount Vernon School District at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7. covmv.org.
n Camp Kirby will host a Lego Day Camp for grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. $50. ultracamp.com.
