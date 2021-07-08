n Village Books and the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center will present free Zoom poetry workshops for youths at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9. villagebooks.com.
n Friends of the Forest will host an intermediate hike while teaching about mosses in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 9, starting at the Whistle Lake parking lot. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
A plant-themed guided family nature walk at Little Cranberry Lake will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17. friendsoftheacfl.org.
An intermediate hike to learn about dragonflies at Little Cranberry Lake will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 22. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a free Junior Ecologists learning event about crustaceans for ages 6-9 at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9. eventbrite.com. Also:
A hike through the upland trails of Padilla Bay with restoration ecologists Roger Fuller and Corinne Gardner will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. padillabay.gov.
A free all-ages trek to the Padilla Bay mudflats will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23. eventbrite.com.
n The North Cascades Institute will hold a wildflower workshop on Sauk Mountain from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Saturday, July 10. $110. ncascades.org. Also:
A virtual course on the natural history of Puget Sound with David Williams, author of “Homewaters,” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. $15. ncascades.org.
A virtual course on the mythology of crows and ravens led by Dr. Kaeli Swift will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. $15. ncascades.org.
A geology hike exploring Easton Glacier led by Western Washington University professor Doug Clark will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24. $110. ncascades.org.
n The Oak Harbor Kiwanis Beachcombers Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at North Whidbey Middle School. oakharborkiwanis.org.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a friction fire basics course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Priced on a sliding scale. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Strewart St., Mount Vernon, will host an all-ages block party concert on Saturday, July 10, featuring the Chris Eger Band; Ebb, Slack, & Flood; and Juniper’s Trail. Food from Estilo Valle and Rooted Kitchen and a beer garden will be present. The concert starts at 4 p.m. $15 for ages 21 and up, $10 for designated drivers and ages under 21 (infants free). farmstrongbrewing.com.
n The Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team, a citizen science project that collects data on marine bird carcasses on beaches, will hold a Zoom training session for prospective volunteers at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11. coasst.org.
n Western Washington University’s College Quest, open for grades 10-12 from July 12-16, is a week of activities to introduce the college experience, including sessions with WWU Admissions and the chance to earn a credit by taking an introductory behavioral neuroscience course. $800. wwu.edu/collegequest. Also at Western:
The Young Explorers Science Camp will teach about the science of water and river currents in a virtual four-lesson series for grades 3-5 from 9-10 a.m. July 12-15. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
The Young Explorers Science Camp for grades K-2 will teach about light, colors and physics in this virtual four-lesson series from 9 to 10 a.m. July 19-22. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
n Skagit Regional Health will host a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines and what “return to normal” looks like at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. skagitregionalhealth.org.
n A Car Boot Sale to benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital Research Foundation will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in the Anacortes Lutheran Church parking lot, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes.
n The City of Marysville will have a free summer concert series at Jennings Park at 7 p.m. Fridays, July 16 and 23. marysvillewa.gov.
n The Skagit Artist’s NW Art Beat Studio Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, featuring 25 local artists in 15 art studios. nwartbeat.com.
n The Camano Crab Dash 5K and 10K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Entry free starts at $25. Proceeds benefit the Camano Center. Register at runsignup.com.
n Skagit City School, 17508 Moore Road, Mount Vernon, will hold a picnic at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Bring your own lunch. 360-466-3365.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will have a special in-person screening of “Enormous: The Gorge Story” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. The film documents the legacy of the famous concert venue, featuring the stories of Dave Matthews, Mike McCready, Steve Miller and more. Prices start at $10. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Whatcom Museum will have in-person tours of “Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest,” led by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka, at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. on July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7. Registration required. whatcommuseum.org.
n A ribbon-cutting, open house and garden tour for Heartful Retreats, a bed-and-breakfast and artist retreat located at 8480 Thompson Beach Road in Anacortes, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. heartfulretreats.com.
n The Bellingham Bay Classic, a paddle race by Bellingham Bay Outrigger Paddlers, will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at Marine Park in Bellingham. bbop.us.
n Mount Vernon Parks’ Summer Crafternoons will feature Linda Larsen of A Dash of Adorable for a wood-cut craft lesson for ages 6 and up at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at Hillcrest Park. $36. apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks. Also:
A wood cut mountain scene craft lesson for adults and seniors will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Hillcrest Park. $36. Register by July 20: apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks
n The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum will host a Zoom workshop taught by Esterita Austin on making sheer portraits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. $102 for members, $112 for nonmembers, includes materials. qfamuseum.org.
n Blue Compass will offer a San Juan island-hopping kayak journey with nine campers and three staff Aug. 2-6 $2,145. bluecompasscamps.com.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will host its annual Pioneer Picnic at Pioneer Park in La Conner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. 360-466-3365
n The Anacortes Arts Festival will be held Aug. 6-8. There will be artisan booths, music stages and a beer and wine garden. anacortesartsfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.