• The Snohomish County Arts and Culture Grant is taking applications until March 3. Grant winners will be reimbursed for up to $2,000 in eligible expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31. Applications are available at snocoarts.org/grant-opportunity or by contacting Annique Bennett at Annique.Bennett@snoco.org.

Northwest Garden Bling is hosting its annual Mosaic Challenge with the theme “Mandela Magic.” The contest continues through April 25 with a juried presentation of artwork from April 28 through May 14. First, second, third and People’s Choice awards will be given. Information: 360-708-3279, nwgardenbling@frontier.com or visit Northwest Garden Bling, 44574 Highway 20, Concrete.


