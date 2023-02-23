• The Snohomish County Arts and Culture Grant is taking applications until March 3. Grant winners will be reimbursed for up to $2,000 in eligible expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31. Applications are available at snocoarts.org/grant-opportunity or by contacting Annique Bennett at Annique.Bennett@snoco.org.
• Northwest Garden Bling is hosting its annual Mosaic Challenge with the theme “Mandela Magic.” The contest continues through April 25 with a juried presentation of artwork from April 28 through May 14. First, second, third and People’s Choice awards will be given. Information: 360-708-3279, nwgardenbling@frontier.com or visit Northwest Garden Bling, 44574 Highway 20, Concrete.
• The 12th annual 2023 Salish Sea Early Music Festival continues with multiple shows at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, 18101 Fir Island Road in Conway, and one at the Skagit Early Keyboard Museum in La Conner. Admission is by suggested donation of $20 or $25 (free-will offering), 18 and under are free. Information: salishseafestival.org/skagit.
• The fifth annual Skagit Chili & Chowder Cook-Off is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, at Farmstrong Brewing Company in Mount Vernon. Amateurs and professionals will compete to be crowned Skagit’s favorite for a top prize of $150 in each category. Entry fee: $25. Information, application and rules: Jeremy Kindlund, Jeremy@MountVernonChamber.com.
• The Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes, is preparing for the return of its Genre Night, which in the past has brought in more than 1,000 visitors. This year, the event will focus on fantasy, and the library is looking for volunteers of all ages. The event is Saturday, Feb. 25. Information: library.cityofanacortes.org.
• The Skagit Valley Bee Association (SVBA) will conduct classes on March 6, 13, 20 and 28, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave. Cost: $50. Information: Rob Johnson, rsjohnson2u@yahoo.com, or skagitvalleybeekeepers.org.
• Don Wick, former executive director of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, will be the grand marshal for the 86th annual Berry Dairy Days Grand Parade, scheduled for Saturday, June 17, in downtown Burlington during the Berry Dairy Days festival.
• The 2023 Snohomish County Master Gardener Winter Speaker Series announces its 2023 fundraising season, featuring eight celebrity gardeners, authors, and experts sharing their knowledge on a variety of gardening subjects.
Feb. 24 — “The Magic of Hydrangeas,” by Scott Pringle, certified professional horticulturist.
March 3 — “Designing with Perennials: Creating Plant Combinations for Multiple Seasons of Interest,” by Alex LaVilla, committee chair of Great Plant Picks Program of the Elizabeth Miller Garden.
March 17 — “A Behind the Scenes Look at Creating The Butchart Gardens’ Amazing Floral Displays,” by Carlos Moniz, director of horticulture at The Butchart Gardens.
• The Merry Mountain Ski Club offers the Tuesday Ski Bus to Stevens Pass through March. The North Route bus is chartered through BellAir Charters (BellAirCharters.com). Prices and packages vary; call 206-550-4908, visit merrymountain.com/contact.php or email tuesdayskibus@gmail.com.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.