Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
UPCOMING
n Scarecrow Stroll: Through Sept. 26. Downtown Burlington businesses will display scarecrows for the first Scarecrow Stroll. A Zucchini Car race will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Burlington Downtown Visitors Center. Zucchini Car kits can be picked up from the library starting Sept. 16. burlington-chamber.com.
n Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23. The Red Cross will accept blood donations at Stilly Valley Health Connections at 3405 173rd Place NE in Arlington.
n Jazz Lecture Series: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. The Anacortes Public Library Manieri Endowment presents acclaimed musician Dmitri Matheny for a free lecture on the dancing rhythms of jazz. cityofanacortes.org.
n Natural History Day Expedition: 9-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. North Cascades Institute will have a day expedition around Lummi Island and Bellingham Bay aboard the Snow Goose, a 65-foot research vessel. Naturalist Amanda Colbert will share natural histories of area bird species. $190. ncascades.org.
n Designing Seasonal Containers: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Christianson’s Nursery is hosting Laura Campbell for a workshop on crafting a fall-themed terra-cotta container. $85. Registration required. christiansonsnursery.com.
n National Public Lands Day: Saturday, Sept. 25: No Discover Pass is needed to visit the state parks. The remaining 2021 State Parks free days are Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 26.
n Girls Storyteller’s Club: Ages 7-12: 4-6 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 27-Dec. 13; Ages 13-17: 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 28-Dec. 14. Make A Scene WA is hosting two filmmaking classes for girls at 1313 E. Maple St. #106, Bellingham. $600. Financial aid/payment plans available. makeascenewa.com.
n The Quebe Sisters: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. The three Quebe (Kway-be) sisters perform a style they call “Progressive Western Swing,” a blend of Country, Western Swing and Jazz Swing. Starting at $24. lincolntheatre.org.
n Short Film Fest: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. The Lincoln Theatre will screen the top 10 short films of this year’s MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival. Viewers get to cast their vote for best film. lincolntheatre.org.
n Lynden Trains Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. A model train show and swap meet to benefit the Lynden Lions Club community projects will be at the fairgrounds at 1775 Front Street, Lynden. $5-7. lyndentrainshow.com.
n Music for the Animals: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: The NOAH Center will hold its major annual fundraiser for homeless pets at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville. It’s an evening of gourmet food and drink, live music with Chris Eger and an auction. Look under events at thenoahcenter.org.
n Square Dance: 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4: Marysville Happy Hopper Club offers a free square dance lesson, no partner needed, at Totem Middle School, 1605 7th St., Marysville. 831-359-8555, squaredancelessons@gmail.com.
n En Vogue Runway Show and Auction: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Friendship House is holding its 10th annual benefit show and auction virtually this year. skagitfriendshiphouse.org.
n Virtual Fiber Arts Symposium: Oct. 8-10. The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum will have a three-day online symposium honoring cultural traditions with instructors of Chickasaw, Mexican, Japanese and African American traditions. Workshop prices vary, with full packages starting at $85. qfamuseum.org.
n Early Enrichment: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 6. A sensory experience of art and stories for children ages 2-5 at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 1st St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n Camano Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mic/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Stanwood Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org.
n Skagit River produce market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. Information: skagitriverproduce@gmail.com.
n Dance to music by the Skippers or Sentimental Journey from 1–3 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. A variety of dances including waltz, foxtrot, swing, Latin and line dances. Information: Ken Kossman (360-336-3682) or the Senior Center, 360-416-1585. $7 suggested donation to cover cost of bands; masks required until further notice.
n DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month September through May at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 arrival; 11:30 lunch followed by fun program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
n WhaMemWriMo: 5 p.m. Thursdays in September. Village Books and Whatcom Community College are offering a four-part class on memoir writing for Whatcom Memoir Writing Month. $29 per class or $99 for all four. villagebooks.com.
n Mixed Media Collage Acrylics: Through Sept. 28. The Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, presents the work of Anne Martin McCool. scottmilo.com.
{strong class=”note”}n The Skagit River Produce Farmers Market{/strong} will run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 19193 Highway 534 near Conway. facebook.com/skagit.produce.
n Anacortes Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30. Located at 7th Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
n Mount Vernon Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 9. Located at 501 Main Street. mountvernonfarmersmarket.org.
