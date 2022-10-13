• The first Skagit BigFoot Fest is set for Oct. 14-16 at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. A dozen bands, food vendors, mini-golf, camping, family yoga, a costume contest and more. 360-856-6248, eaglehavenwinery.com, skagit.social/shop/ols/categories/tickets, skagitbigfootfest.com.
• The Bellingham Celtic Festival will take place all over downtown Bellingham on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15, but especially in the garden at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. The garden is all ages and under cover, and all festival events there are free.
• Music and Poetry in the Valley: A benefit for Ukraine will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Edison Lutheran Church, 14201 Church Road, Bow. Includes performances by Skagit Valley Symphony Orchestra and poems read by featured poet Susan Rich. Sponsored by the Skagit River Poetry Foundation to support the citizens of Ukraine. Suggested donation $35 for Doctors without Borders; donations accepted at the door.
• Skagit Symphony presents the first concert of its season, “Homeward Bound” with Jennifer Higgins Wagner, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
• Vendors are sought for the Soroptimist Holiday Gift Fair from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. Information: email sisw_fundraiser@yahoo.com.
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Music is provided by local bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, Latin, waltz, foxtrot, country and line dances. Music by Randy Hamilton (Oct. 13) and Rick Cooper (Oct. 20).
• Join a group at the North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington. Groups that meet Tuesday evenings include Financial Peace, the Grief Sessions, Jesus the One & Only, A Story of Overlap, Together in Prayer, Sexual Integrity 101, Women’s 12-Step Group, and Crafting & Games. Childcare is available. Visit ncsda.org for more information.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (speech-language pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (speech-language pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
