• The first Skagit BigFoot Fest is set for Oct. 14-16 at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. A dozen bands, food vendors, mini-golf, camping, family yoga, a costume contest and more. 360-856-6248, eaglehavenwinery.com, skagit.social/shop/ols/categories/tickets, skagitbigfootfest.com.

• The Bellingham Celtic Festival will take place all over downtown Bellingham on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15, but especially in the garden at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. The garden is all ages and under cover, and all festival events there are free.

