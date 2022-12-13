• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. See two operating layouts, HO and N scale. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $3 suggested donation for adults, $5 per family.
• Skagit Valley Chorale presents "Heralding Christmas 2022" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. Tickets: Reserved seating $20-$30; seniors, students, military and groups $18-$30. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
• The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center opens 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 17-18, at 52804 Rockport Park Road, Rockport. Guided hikes are 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The enter will be closed on Christmas Day. Information: skagiteagle.org.
• Celebration Lutheran Anacortes will hold its Christmas Eve celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. Information: bit.ly/3USuK5m.
• The live music schedule for New Year’s Eve continues to expand. Here are several options:
The Popoffs: 6 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Mark DuFresne Band: 9 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Savage Blues Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Prom Date Mixtape: 9 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Chapter 5: 10 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Babycakes: 8:30 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
North Sound Soul: 10:15 p.m., Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. 360-229-7766, bbaybrewery.com.
—
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 10th Street, Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout December.
Special events
Puzzle Palooza: Monday, Dec. 19–Tuesday, Jan. 3. Bring in a gently used puzzle to share. Trade yours for one that is new to you, or donate your extra puzzles.
Adult programs
Tech Help Every Weekday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Library Help Desk. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and music; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet applications; signing up for LinkedIn Learning and any other tech questions.
Children's programs
Family Storytime: 10 and 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 (No Storytime on Dec. 23 and 30), Community Meeting Room.
LEGOs in the Library: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Dr. Sylvia Maxson Children’s Library.
Teens
High School Creative Writing: 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Community Meeting Room. for grades 9-12.
Music
Jazz Lecture Series: Barry Erb: The Evolution of Big Bands: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Community Meeting Room.
Jingle Jazz: A’Town Big Band: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave.
FriendShop: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Fridays. Give the gift of reading while supporting the library.
Join the Friends: The Friends of the Library is looking for volunteers to staff the shop. Contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com.
Book donations: The library is accepting a limited amount of book donations, gently used and in good condition. Limit donations to what you can carry.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org.
—
• Whidbey Farm & Market: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 15-18. Whidbey Farm & Market is located at 1422 Monroe Landing Road, across from the Blue Fox Drive-In. Visit whidbeyfarmandmarket.com and social media for more details about all holiday events.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Dance music is provided by local area bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, latin, ballroom, country and line dances.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
• Museum open: Skagit County Historical Museum is featuring a new exhibit, "1968: The Year That Rocked Washington." The museum is located at 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.
• Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
• Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Information: Washington State Gamblers Anonymous (1-800-222-5542).
• DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month through May at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:30 a.m. lunch followed by program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow (360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com).
• Leo Schumaker presents "Bluesland" 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
