n Rebel Artists of Whatcom County hosts an art sale from 3 to 6 p.m. every Saturday during March at 1315 Commercial St. in Bellingham. rebelartistsofwhatcom.com
n At the Lincoln Theatre: A virtual showing of the movie “Stray,” the story of three stray dogs wandering the streets of Istanbul, through their eyes, as they search for food and shelter, is being held through March 25. $12, lincolntheatre.org/film/stray. Also at the Lincoln:
Skagit Valley rock group Fantasy Band will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Northwest duo Free Harmony will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Area funk band Cascadia Groove will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Local folk group Whiskey River Mudflats will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n A community meeting regarding Island Hospital‘s transition to run the Orcas Island clinic will be held online at 5 p.m. today, March 18. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
A free webinar on nutrition during pregnancy, taught by a local dietitian, will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. islandhospital.org.
A free memory screening clinic will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Appointments required; call 360-299-4204.
n Hospice of the Northwest will hold a five-week support group over Zoom, “Finding Solace,” beginning at 3 p.m. today, March 18. Call 360-814-5550 to register.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host an informational session on the Hood Canal Steelhead as part of its winter lecture series. The virtual talk will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at skagitbeaches.org.
Also: Dr. Deborah Kelley will talk about deep sea volcanoes, live streaming from a submarine observatory, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. The Zoom link will be posted at skagitbeaches.org.
n The Wings Over Water Birding Festival, held in the Blaine area, will be held March 19-21. Register at wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com. A virtual bird walk through Birch Bay State Park will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com.
n Volunteer potters are needed for a Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group work party at a native plant nursery from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20. RSVP: 360-336-0172.
n Camp Fire Samish and Camp Kirby are holding an annual auction of handcrafted and other items to support the organization. Bidding is underway and ends with a virtual live event at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20. campfiresamish.org
n The Whatcom Humane Society will hold a virtual birdhouse auction from March 21-31. whatcomhumane.org.
n United General in Sedro-Woolley will hold a free virtual course for caregiver and youths ages 10 to 14 on strengthening families through communication, connection and stress management. The first of seven classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22. unitedgeneral.org. Also:
Multiple free courses on youth mental health and first aid will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3, and Thursday, April 22, and noon Thursday, May 13. Registration required: unitedgeneral.org.
n Plumeria Breezes Travel of Sedro-Wooley will hold a virtual presentation about traveling with Sea Dream Yachts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. plumeriabreezestravel.com.
n The North Cascades Institute will host Mukul Soman, who will present “The Ethical Photographer: A Wildlife Photographer’s Perspective” at 5:30 p.m. March 25. $15; register at ncascades.org. Also:
The webinar “The History of Rock: Geologic Knowledge in the North Cascades” will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. $15; visit ncascades.org.
The bilingual English-Spanish webinar “Alpinism and Consumerism: Montañismo y Consumismo no es lo mismo” will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. $5; ncascades.org.
A webinar on gray wolves in Washington state will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28. $15; ncascades.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery will present “Growing Giant Pumpkins,” a complimentary Zoom class on tips for growing giant vegetables for new hobbyists, especially for those who are considering entering the Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Visit chrisitansonsnursery.com.
n Skagit Farm to Pint’s Fest Roadshow is an April-long event featuring the local brewers of Skagit County. Activities include concerts, activities, prizes and beer. $55. skagitfarmtopint.com
n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival’s annual photo contest will begin on Thursday, April 1. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote. In related festival events:
The Skagit Art Association will host a fine art and gift show at Schuh Farms, 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in April. tulipfestival.org.
The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival will kick off with a virtual gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1. There will be a silent auction and the Joan Penney Jazz Quartet will perform. Calico Cupboard dinner tickets start at $40. Admission by ticket only. 360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, on Fridays in April.
Tulips on Parade will be held on Saturday, April 10. Participate by touring local towns and tulip fields. There is an interactive map of tulips and decoration to view by car. Voting for favorite displays ends on April 12. More details: tulipfestival.org.
A craft party will feature a virtual event for children featuring the Jolly Nanny teaching a tulip-themed craft project, at noon Saturday, April 24. $49; tulipfestival.org
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n La Conner Kiwanis will host a community garage sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, in the parking lot at Crescent Moon Yoga, 606 Morris St., La Conner.
n State Parks will be free on Saturday, April 3, in honor of Saturday in Spring.
n Camp Kirby will host a Spring Break Exploration camp for grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 5-8. $214. ultracamp.com
n Bellingham author/historian Brian Griffin will speak on his latest work, “The Donovan Diaries,” in a presentation by the Whatcom Museum, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. whatcommuseum.org.
n Humanities Washington and the Museum of Northwest Art will present “The Poetic Apothecary: Poems for Healing and Comfort” via Zoom at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Performer Judith Adams will recite poetry on grief and sadness, and how the art can heal. Register at monamuseum.org.
n The Island Xpedition Rally, an annual car cruise for area motor enthusiasts, will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11. The event will begin at 400 Harris Ave. in Bellingham, go through Chuckanut Drive to Cap Sante Park, then to Keystone Ferry Landing on Whidbey Island. Visit facebook.com/PNWDrives for the course details.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold a “Tiptoe through the Treasures” sale at Skagit City School on Fir Island on April 9-11. Shopping is by reservation only. skagitcounty.net/museum or 350-466-3365.
n In lieu of the Spring Wine Festival, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Sip & Savor Skagit,” a curated box featuring goods from local vendors. Pickup is available Tuesday through Saturday, April 13-17. anacortes.org
n Join the Washington Native Plant Society for a talk on moths of the Pacific Northwest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. wnps.org
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour is a full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 17, June 5 or July 17. $275. Includes dinner. expint.org
n Animals as Natural Therapy in Bellingham will host a virtual Legacy of Hope Gala and Auction to support its programs. The auction begins Wednesday, April 14. The gala begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17. animalsasnaturaltherapy.org
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will host a two-part bird call identification course at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 20 and April 27. $30 nonmembers. pilchuckaudubon.org.
n Lake Stevens Trail Cycling is hosting a bike and hike event on Guemes Island at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Details at the Lake Stevens Trail Cycling Facebook group.
n Experience International will host “Tulips, Artists, and Beer: The Best of Skagit,” a bike tour that includes lunch, gallery and museum tours, a night at the La Conner Channel Lodge and more, on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25. $750. expint.org
n Stones Throw Brewery, 1009 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, will host Beer with the Brewers, a chance to meet the brewers and learn more about the brewing process, from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through May. stonesthrowbrewco.com
