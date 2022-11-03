• The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center in Rockport is recruiting volunteers for the 2022-23 season to help lead outdoor nature walks and staff the Interpretive Center. The center will be open weekends mid-December through mid-February. The introductory training training session will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Rockport. Information: skagiteagle.org.
• Vendors are invited to join the First Annual Soroptimist Holiday Gift Fair, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center (703 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley.) Information: email sisw_fundraiser@yahoo.com.
• Skagit Regional Health Foundation 34th annual Festival of Trees: The foundation will mark the start of the holiday season and celebrate the community’s generosity on Thanksgiving weekend. This holiday tradition features the display and auction of 32 ornately decorated Christmas trees, the Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast for children and Family Festival Days, all happening in the Cascade Mall Center Court in Burlington.
The lineup:
The annual Gala and Auction is set for Friday, Nov. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres, wreath sales ($100 each) and a mini trees silent auction. The live auction begins at 7 p.m. followed by dancing to Mama Dirty Skirt. Tickets cost $100 until Nov. 21. Advanced ticket purchase is required and online reservations are preferred at SkagitFestivalofTrees.org. For information, call 360-814-8376.
The Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 26. The event will feature a catered breakfast, visits with Santa and a variety of children’s activities. Tickets are $25 and advanced purchase is required.
Family Festival Days run Saturday, Nov. 26 from 1-5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring live entertainment and an opportunity to view the Christmas trees. Admission $5; complimentary admission for guests age 2 and under.
A Tree Stroll and Online Auction in downtown Arlington takes place through Nov. 27. The community will have the opportunity to bid for a mini-tree or bid for a tree online via a silent auction.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 10th St., Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout November:
Yoga at the Library: Gentle Flow for Adults — 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Community Meeting Room.
Humanities Washington and the Anacortes Museum Present: An Appetite for Film: Food in the Movies — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Community Meeting Room. Join film historian John Trafton to explore the complex relationship between food and film throughout history, and how this relationship continues to impact our cultural landscape.
Book Club at the Library — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Community Meeting Room. November’s pick is Avenue of Spies by Alex Kershaw.
Orcas of the Salish Sea — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Community Meeting Room. Get to know our resident orcas, what other kinds of orcas live in the area, and how to identify different kinds of orcas.
Tech Help every weekday — 11 a.m.–1 p.m, Library Help Desk. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and music; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet applications.
Fall STEAM Program — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Community Meeting Room.
School’s Out Nailed-It: Genre Decorate-Off for grade 6-8, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Community Meeting Room.
School’s Out Library Drop-In — grades 9-12, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Community Meeting Room. Join librarians to geek out together over books, make a crafty creation, and talk about tales and stories over beverages and pizza.
High School Creative Writing — grades 9-12, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Community Meeting Room.
Second Sunday Jazz — Ann Reynolds, 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. Based on Reynolds’ 2021 award-winning recording, “Inspired by Women Composers,” the Ann Reynolds Trio presents compositions honoring four female composers: Mary Lou Williams, Carla Bley, Geri Allen and Christine Jensen.
Jazz Lecture Series: The Role of Women in Jazz — 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Community Meeting Room. Join presenter and local jazz singer Joan Penney for her interpretation of the American songbook and learn about the role of women in jazz throughout history.
