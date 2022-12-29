• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $3 suggested donation for adults, $5 per family.
• Events at the Anacortes Public Library (1220 10th St., Anacortes):
Puzzle Palooza: Through Tuesday, Jan. 3. Bring in a gently used puzzle to share. Trade yours for one that is new to you, or donate your extra puzzles.
Tech help every weekday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Library Help Desk. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and music; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet applications; signing up for LinkedIn Learning and any other tech questions.
LEGOs in the Library: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Dr. Sylvia Maxson Children’s Library.
High School Creative Writing: 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Community Meeting Room.
FriendShop: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Fridays. Give the gift of reading while supporting the library.
Join the Friends: The Friends of the Library is looking for volunteers to staff the shop.
Book donations: The library is accepting a limited amount of book donations, gently used and is good condition. Please limit your donations to what you can carry.
Library hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Book returns open 24 hours a day. Closed Monday, Jan. 2.
• The Anacortes branch of AAUW will present “Woman at the Helm: Defying Stereotypes in the Male-Dominated Maritime World” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Anacortes Public Library. Master Mariner and Professional Educator Captain Phyllis Woolwine will describe her career, from piloting large vessels and teaching science to establishing the maritime school Shearwater University. Open to the public or via Zoom. To obtain the Zoom link, email aauw.meeting@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Dance music is provided by local area bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, latin, ballroom, country and line dances.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
