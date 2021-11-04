Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Festival of Trees: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s 33rd annual Festival of Trees returns to downtown Mount Vernon from Nov. 4-28. The festival will showcase 48 themed Christmas trees that will be presented in downtown Mount Vernon storefront windows. skagitfestivaloftrees.org, 360-814-5747 or foundation@skagitregionalhealth.org.
n Art’s Alive!: 2021 Invitational and Open Art Shows at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner, from Nov. 5-8, with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. In its 36th year, the Invitational Artists will be celebrating "Legacy in Light" featuring Steve Jensen, Susan Bennerstrom, Coizie Bettinger, Brooke Borcherding, Mary Ennis Davis, Kris Ekstrand, Gary Giovane, John Goodwin, Nicolette Harrington, Meg Holgate, Lisa McShane, Richard Nash, Lillian Pitt, and sharing the legacy of Doug Bison (1944–2021), artist and owner of Blackfish Gallery. Hours from Nov. 6-8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by La Conner Arts Foundation. artsalivelaconner.com.
n All-Star Bach: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St., Anacortes. Featuring the unique sounds of a 1740s Lautenwerck (gut-strung harpsichord) as historical flute virtuoso Jeffrey Cohan and keyboardist Tamara Friedman traverse the rich repertoire of Bach family music. $25; cash or checks at the door, no credit cards. Pandemic protocols observed, vaccinations and masks required. Reservations and inquiries: anacortesartsfoundation.org/contact.html.
n Camano Wildlife Program: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom. People and Wildlife in State Parks: Join Montana Napier, interpretive specialist at Cama Beach State Park, for a presentation on how parks are more than a place for vacation or recreation. Hear stories from the field, the "why" behind certain rules and regulations, and discover a technique you can use to educate your friends and family about Leave No Trace in a positive way. camanowildlifehabitat.org, 360-387-2236, or camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at anacortesmusicproject.org.
