The Chris Eger Band performs as part of “Burnin’ in Mount Vernon V” on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Lincoln Theatre.

• The 11th Biennial Skagit River Poetry Festival will take place Oct. 6-8 in La Conner. The event with performances, readings, workshops and discussions features some of the most renowned and diverse names in poetry, including former National Book award winner Terrance Hayes.

The festival opens Thursday evening with the Poets Table Soiree, a mixer that includes wine and hors d’oeuvres, and a chance for attendees to meet the poets. The Thursday night reading honors the rich First Nations’ history with poet and American National Treasure Ray Young Bear, Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest and Swinomish poet and author Sasha LaPointe.

