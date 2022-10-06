• The 11th Biennial Skagit River Poetry Festival will take place Oct. 6-8 in La Conner. The event with performances, readings, workshops and discussions features some of the most renowned and diverse names in poetry, including former National Book award winner Terrance Hayes.
The festival opens Thursday evening with the Poets Table Soiree, a mixer that includes wine and hors d’oeuvres, and a chance for attendees to meet the poets. The Thursday night reading honors the rich First Nations’ history with poet and American National Treasure Ray Young Bear, Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest and Swinomish poet and author Sasha LaPointe.
The festival lineup includes these poets and more: Javier Zamora, Samiya Bashir, Lorna Crozier, Karen Solie, Liz Howard and Austin Smith.
• Anacortes Bier on the Pier will be held Oct. 7-8 at the Transit Shed, 100 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. featuring 30 breweries, cideries, food trucks, and live music. Tickets: anacortes.org/bier-on-the-pier and scroll down to the “Get Tickets” button.
• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Two operating layouts, HO and N scale. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $5 suggested donation for the family.
• Murder Mystery Trivia Night will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Concrete Theatre, featuring a trivia contest, music by Cheri Cook-Blodgett and Gretchen Hewitt, film clips of your favorite murder mysteries and Death by Dessert from Act One Ice Cream Parlor. $5 at the door. 360-466-8754.
• The first Skagit BigFoot Fest is set for Oct. 14-16 at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. A dozen bands, food vendors, mini-golf, camping, family yoga, a costume contest and more. 360-856-6248, eaglehavenwinery.com, skagit.social/shop/ols/categories/tickets, skagitbigfootfest.com.
• Vendors are sought for the Soroptimist Holiday Gift Fair from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. Information: email sisw_fundraiser@yahoo.com.
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Music is provided by local bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, Latin, waltz, foxtrot, country and line dances. Music by The Skippers (Oct. 6), Randy Hamilton (Oct. 13) and Rick Cooper (Oct. 20).
• Join a group at the North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington. Groups that meet Tuesday evenings include Financial Peace, the Grief Sessions, Jesus the One & Only, A Story of Overlap, Together in Prayer, Sexual Integrity 101, Women’s 12-Step Group, and Crafting & Games. Childcare is available. Visit ncsda.org for more information.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (speech-language pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (speech-language pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
