Jazz Lecture Series: Dr. Michael Wheatley will present “How Do Ya Get To Carnegie Hall?” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Anacortes Public Library. Wheatley, music director and conductor of Skagit Symphony, will explore the link between jazz and the orchestra, including music of Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Leonard Bernstein and more. Free. jazzatthelibrary.com

Concrete Mardi Gras is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18. Highlights include music, treats in the Town Center, and a parade at 3 p.m. To participate in the parade, contact the Chamber office via email at Chamber@Concrete-WA.com for details. Entrants should check in near the Concrete Post Office on Main Street beginning at 2 p.m.


