The Burlington Community Piano unveiling is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Burlington Chamber of Commerce, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. The piano was gifted to the visitor center by Kaaren Flint of Helping Hands Food Bank, and has been painted by Joel Pasek of ServPro of Skagit County.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to help with maintenance on the piano: swipesimple.com/links/lnk_a4be2558. More information: visitburlingtonwa.com/burlingtoncommunitypiano.

