• Celebration Lutheran Anacortes will hold its Christmas Eve Celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. Information: bit.ly/3USuK5m.
• The live music schedule for New Year’s Eve continues to expand. Here are several options:
The Popoffs: 6 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Kuinka, Savanna Woods: 8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Mark DuFresne Band: 9 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Savage Blues Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Prom Date Mixtape: 9 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Chapter 5: 10 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Babycakes: 8:30 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
North Sound Soul: 10:15 p.m., Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. 360-229-7766, www.bbaybrewery.com.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 Tenth Street, Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout December.
Celebrate the warmth of the season at the library. Take part in fun and festive programs from crafts and a puzzle swap to yoga and live jazz.
Special events
Puzzle Palooza: Through Tuesday, Jan. 3. Bring in a gently used puzzle to share. Trade yours for one that is new to you, or simply donate your extra puzzles.
Adult programs
Wednesday evening programs begin after regular library hours; yoga begins before regular library hours. No library services are available after 6 p.m. or before 10 a.m.
Tech Help Every Weekday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Library Help Desk. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and music; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet applications; signing up for LinkedIn Learning and any other tech questions.
Children’s programs
LEGOs in the Library: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Dr. Sylvia Maxson Children’s Library. Come create your LEGO masterpiece. We provide the bricks, you provide your imagination.
Teens
High School Creative Writing: 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Community Meeting Room. If you’re in grades 9-12 and interested in writing, come join us for this creative writing workshop. Share ideas, get feedback, and find out what we’re working on. Work on writing for your personal projects, academic goals, or library collaborations, including the possibility of having your writing published and displayed in the library.
Check library website and social media or sign up for our updates for schedule updates during the holidays.
Library hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Book returns open 24 hours a day.
Library closures: Dec. 24-26 — Christmas; Jan. 2 — New Year’s Day observed.
FriendShop
The FriendShop is now open on Saturdays, just in time for the holidays. Stop by 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Fridays. The FriendShop follows Library closure dates and is never open when the Library is closed. Give the gift of reading while supporting the library.
Join the Friends: The Friends of the Library are looking for volunteers to staff the shop. Help support the library while connecting to fellow book lovers, movie and music fans, and readers. Contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com.
Book donations now accepted: The library is now accepting a limited amount of book donations! We can take your gently used, good condition books at the library. Please limit your donations to what you can carry. Bring donations to the help desk or drop off with a library staff member. Your donations to the Friends of the Library BookShop benefit library programs and services for all ages.
Programs are free and open to the public, unless noted. Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org.
—
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Dance music is provided by local area bands playing a variety of dance music including Swing, Latin, Ballroom, Country and line dances.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is now held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Love to sing? The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
• Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Information: Washington State Gamblers Anonymous (1-800-222-5542).
• DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month September through May at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 arrival; 11:30 lunch followed by fun program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
• Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a Podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
• The Camano Wildlife Program has public presentations via Zoom on the third Wednesdays of the month. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
