n TCB Entertainment will present Jessica Lynne Witty and Santa Poco as part of the Drive-In Music Live Concert Series at the Skagit County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org. Also:
Creedence Revelation featuring Randy Linder will perform at the Skagit County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19. $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
n The La Conner High School will have a graduation parade for the Class of 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, on Morris Street.
n Journalist Lynda Mapes will speak at a virtual event for Village Books in Bellingham on her recent book on the natural history of the orca whale at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10. villagebooks.com. Other Village Books events:
A virtual book talk with Bellingham-based actor and playwright Ky Weeks about his first novel, a work of young adult fantasy, “Princess of Lies,” will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. villagebooks.com.
A virtual talk featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes and Jeremy McCarter on their book “In The Heights: Finding Home,” about their hit Broadway show, will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. The $40 ticket includes a copy of the book. villagebooks.com.
Author Meg Tilly will join bestselling author Mary Bly for a talk on Bly’s new romance novel, “Lizzie & Dante,” in a free virtual event at noon Tuesday, June 22. villagebooks.com.
Rachel Michelberg, author of “Crash,” a memoir about becoming a reluctant caregiver, will give a virtual book talk at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. villagebooks.com
n Skagit Regional Health will host a meditation class via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Register at stillyvalleyhealth.org or 360-386-9918. Also:
A free class about using healthy herbs and spices in cooking via Zoom will start at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Register at stillyvalleyhealth.org or 360-386-9918.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will livestream the Telluride 2021 Bluegrass Festival, which will be held June 11-13 and 17-20. Featuring Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples and more. Tickets start at $30. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the Lincoln:
Helping Hands will present former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates for a leadership talk and fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Proceeds go toward Helping Hands food assistance programs. Tickets start at $35. lincolntheatre.com.
n The Koma Kulshan Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will take a full-day field trip to explore wetlands of the upper North Fork Nooksack River at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Free, registration required. wnpskoma.org.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a course on wild plant identification from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Priced on a sliding scale. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n The Camano Animal Shelter Association will hold a pet food and supply drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Camano IGA. camanoanimalshelter.com.
n Christianson’s Nursery will offer a free virtual floral arrangement class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. christiansonsnursery.com. Also:
The 18th annual Rose Festival, “A Rosy Day Out,” featuring gardening gurus Ciscoe Morris and John Christianson for presentations and a judged rose-growing competition in an all-day event, will take place Saturday, June 19. christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host a Latino Business Leaders event for Spanish speakers about business loans at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. mountvernonchamber.com.
n The Skagit Bicycle Club is raising funds for the Skagit Habitat for Humanity with a by-donation bike ride starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19. skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n The North Cascade Street Rod Car Show will be held on North 6th Street in La Conner from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Details: 360-296-6414.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will hold a hike with a lesson about fire ecology and how the land has regrown from a 2016 fire, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Hospice of the Northwest is holding an online session about healthily aging in your own home at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24. hospicenw.org.
n The Whatcom Museum will have in-person tours of Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest, let by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka, at 12:15 and 2 p.m. June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7. Registration required. whatcommuseum.org.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will present Petty or Not, a local Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac tribute band, for an in-person concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Tickets are sold in pairs to ensure social distancing. mountbakertheatre.com.
n The HOGS for Habitat Benefit Ride will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, to benefit the Skagit Habitat for Humanity. $10. Register at the Skagit Habitat Store, 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-961-8434.
n The Northwest Marine Trade Association and the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce have rescheduled a boat and yacht show in Anacortes for Thursday through Sunday, June 25-28. Details: nmta.net.
n Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland” from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
