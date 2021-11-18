Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Festival of Trees: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s 33rd annual Festival of Trees returns to downtown Mount Vernon through Nov. 28. The festival showcases 48 themed Christmas trees that will be presented in storefront windows. skagitfestivaloftrees.org, 360-814-5747 or foundation@skagitregionalhealth.org.
n Festival of Tiny Trees Trail: Nov. 19-21, Morris and First streets, La Conner. Kick off the holiday season by enjoying a stroll through the Festival of Tiny Trees Trail in downtown La Conner. Presented by the La Conner Library Foundation and the Friends of La Conner Library. To attend the Tiny Trees Trail and purchase a tree, register free in advance at laconnerlibraryfoundation.org/tiny-tree-trail-2021.
n Coats for Kids: A Coats for Kids giveaway of new winter coats for marginalized and homeless children in the community will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Choice Schools, 2001 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The event will be held in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Knights of Columbus and Mount Vernon School District Choice Schools program. Information: 19jstaud47@gmail.com.
n Coats for Kids: The Knights of Columbus, North Cross Council, in Sedro-Woolley is participating in the Coats for Kids program. Since 2009, Knights have distributed nearly 500,000 coats throughout the U.S. and Canada. Donation and pledges will be accepted into the New Year. Information: Doug (360-853-5344) or Ron at (360-540-9286).
n Oils by Libert: Northwest oils by Lorna Libert are featured through Nov. 27 at Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Also showing are plein air oils by Robin Weiss, large acrylic color fields on canvas by Carole Barrer, soft pastel landscapes by Christine Troyer and mixed-media landscapes by Roger Small. Small’s work will also include two of his steel sculptures. 360-293-6938, scottmilo.com.
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 arrival; 11:30 lunch followed by program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
n Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
n The Camano Wildlife Program has public presentations via Zoom on the third Wednesdays of the month. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
