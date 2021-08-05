Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold its annual Pioneer Picnic at Pioneer Park in La Conner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. 360-466-3365.
n The Battle of the Bridge golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6, at Avalon Golf Links, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Single player $130, a team of four is $500. Information: Jeremy Kindlund at 360-428-8547, Jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com.
n Beach 1 Gallery: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Reception for artist Bill Harrison whose art reflects a broad range of subjects that is a contrast in oil, acrylic, pastel and mix-media. The show runs daily during clubhouse hours in August. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery.
n Cars and Coffee: 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: The Baked Café welcomes all for free coffee at the Commons Marketplace at Terry’s Corner, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Aktion Club E-cycle: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Drop off TVs, computers, laptops, monitors and tablets/E-readers for recycling at 27001 94th Drive NW, Stanwood. E-Cycle is one of Aktion Club’s primary fundraisers and occurs on the first Saturday of each month. scaktion.org/e-cycle.
n SAHS Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: The Stanwood Area Historical Society, 27112 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, reopens its doors to the public. sahs-fncc.org.
n Rock the Cause, a concert benefiting the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation, will feature local singer Savanna Woods, The Chris Eger Band and Shaggy Sweet from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Kristoferson Farm on Camano Island. $55. tix.com/ticket-sales/rockthecause/6649/event/1225652.
n The City of Anacortes will host a series of concerts at the corner of Fourth Street and O Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays in August. All ages.
n La Conner’s 1st on 1st will host a free movie night screening of “Cars” at Maple Hall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Popcorn and soda, $2.
n Bingo Night: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug 7: Camano Island American Legion Post 207, 609 SW Camano Drive.
n Mount Vernon Parks & Enrichment Services will have a cleanup day at Lions Park starting at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7. Gloves and tools available. Registration required. apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks.
n Friends of the Anacortes Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, on the front lawn of the library. Proceeds go to the nonprofit’s donations to the library for book purchases and children’s programs.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a handmade spoon carving course from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Priced on a sliding scale. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n An outdoor market fundraiser for the La Conner Rotary will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at 606 Morris St.
n The La Conner Classic Boat & Car Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. A car cruise will begin at 3 p.m. and awards will be given. lovelaconner.com.
n The Skagit Shooting Range in Burlington will hold “Contextual Handgun: The Armed/Parent Guardian," a firearm course for parents from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7-8. skagitshootingrange.com.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will screen "The Mark of Zorro," a silent film with a live score performance by Dennis James, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Starting at $10.50. mountbakertheatre.com.
n The La Conner Regional Library will have a summer reading craft session with a butterfly and bird theme at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. laconnerlibrary.org
n The Skagit County Fair is back for four days of live entertainment, vendors, livestock shows and more from Aug. 11-14. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. skagitcounty.net.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a virtual talk on deciduous trees with David Drummond at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. padillabay.gov.
n Relay for Life will have a “Sock Hop” at the Skagit County Fair at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The first 100 people to bring a new pack of socks to the fair gate will receive a free fair ticket. Benefits the Skagit Friendship House.
n The Camano Preparedness Group will present Treating and Avoiding Heat Exhaustion from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Vista Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. rspaulson.rp@gmail.com
n A local songwriter showcase will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Farmstrong Brewing in Mount Vernon. Seating is limited, bringing a lawn chair is recommended. $12. farmstrongbrewing.com.
n Lincoln Theatre’s BrewFest on the Skagit is scheduled from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon. Music by Savanna Woods; Ebb, Slack & Flood; The Enthusiasts; and Fantasy Band. Dozens of local brews, regional bands and food trucks. $25. lincolntheatre.org.
n Genoa Cellars Wine Cruise will sail from La Conner through the Swinomish Channel and Deception Pass from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Fully catered. $150 individual. hellamsvineyard.com.
