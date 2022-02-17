Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, websites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Photo show: “The Wild Things: A Photo Show,” with guest speaker Leah Serna, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Concrete Theatre & Act One Ice Cream Parlor, 45920 Main St., Concrtete. Free admission. 360-941-0403, concrete-theatre.com.
n Concrete Mardi Gras: The Concrete Chamber of Commerce’s Mardi Gras celebration returns on Saturday, Feb. 26, with a parade starting at the Concrete Post Office at 3 p.m. and ending in Town Center with music, food and other fun. This year’s royalty are Valerie and Jarrod Lee. There is no cost to enter the parade. Entry forms are available at concrete-wa.com; deadline is Feb. 24. Information: Concrete Chamber of Commerce (360-853-8784), chamber@concrete-wa.com.
n New exhibit: The Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner, is featuring a new exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.” Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.
n Mount Vernon Chamber Membership Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom. Regional economist Anneliese Vance-Sherman from the state Employment Security Department will review state and local labor market trends from throughout the pandemic. Register at https://bit.ly/3AOMztU.
n Boys & Girls Clubs breakfast: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County will hold its 2022 annual breakfast virtually at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 16. Sponsors who sign up before March 1 will receive breakfast boxes. Information on sponsorships: Events Manager Shelby Munson, 360-610-7929 or shelby.munson@skagitclubs.org. More information: Ian Faley, 360-202-9021, ifaley@skagitclubs.org. skagitclubs.org.
n Anacortes Senior Activity Center: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.
For seniors
n Anacortes Senior Activity Center: Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 360-293-7473. Events at the center:
— Free computer clinic assistance is offered by appointment Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
— An acrylics class is held from 9:15 a.m. to noon Mondays, and a watercolor class from 9:15 a.m. to noon Fridays. Cost for each is $15. Drop-ins welcome.
— A free chair yoga class is held from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Email rita.chairclass@gmail.com for link.
— A sewing seniors group meets from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
Elsewhere
n 2022 free parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Free days are:
Wednesday, March 9 — Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.
Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15. Festival highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
n The Bellingham Farmers Market is open at 1100 Railroad Ave. from 10 a.m–2 p.m. on the third Saturday in February and March. bellinghamfarmers.org.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com.
n Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Information: Washington State Gamblers Anonymous (1-800-222-5542).
