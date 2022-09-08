• The schedule

has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Most of the remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Beer garden and amazing music, all shows are for all ages and are dog friendly. Tickets are available for $8 pre-sale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com. Upcoming shows include: 5 p.m. Sept. 10: Farmtoberfest with Eden and Sweetwood; Sept. 15: The Chris Eger Band; Sept. 22: Paige Woods & The High Fives; Sept. 29: Cory Vincent.

