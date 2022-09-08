• The schedule
has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Most of the remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Beer garden and amazing music, all shows are for all ages and are dog friendly. Tickets are available for $8 pre-sale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com. Upcoming shows include: 5 p.m. Sept. 10: Farmtoberfest with Eden and Sweetwood; Sept. 15: The Chris Eger Band; Sept. 22: Paige Woods & The High Fives; Sept. 29: Cory Vincent.
• Summer of Sound at the Whatcom Museum: This summer, the Whatcom Museum is hosting a variety of exhibits and programs that celebrate music and sound. There will be two historic music exhibits at Old City Hall, attend a free chamber music concert with musicians from the Bellingham Festival of Music, and bring kids to the Family Interactive Gallery for Saturdays with the Symphony. At Old City Hall, two music exhibitions showcase the art of music, as well as Bellingham’s local music history. “Not One of the Boys: The Psychedelic Posters of Bonnie MacLean,” and “The Scene: A Journey Through Bellingham’s Musical Past” are on exhibit through Nov. 20. “The Scene” presents a timeline of the styles, musicians and venues that helped put Bellingham on the “music map” between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. Photographs, instruments, concert posters and other items from the Museum’s collection are on display. whatcommuseum.org/explore/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.
• The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the tent area of the Rockfish Grill. Also scheduled is a catered picnic at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. $20 per person. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
• Celebrate summer with Swedish pancakes from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Mount Vernon Elks 1604, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. 360-848-8882.
• The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Skagit area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, 502 E. Fairhaven Ave. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. when participants will have an opportunity to meet with sponsors and exhibitors, learn about local resources and grab a quick snack before the event starts. They can also pick up and personalize their Promise Garden flower prior to the opening ceremony at 10 a.m.
• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Two operating layouts, HO and N scale. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $5 suggested donation for the whole family.
• The 2022 Everett Film Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at Everett Community College’s Jackson Center. Saturday will be a full day, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and 11 screenings, including animations, documentaries, narrative features and shorts, beginning at 1 p.m. Complimentary popcorn and snacks will be offered. The nonprofit event has been engaging local film lovers with quality international films since 1997. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit everettfilmfestival.org.
• The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55-year reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Skagit Acres, 18923 Johnson Road, Mount Vernon. Light appetizers, casual dress. $20 per person, scholarships are available. RSVP by Sept. 10 to MVHS Class of 1967, Jana Svendsen, P.O. Box 46, Mount Vernon, 98273.
• The 12th Annual Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. This in-person event is highlighted by a giant pumpkin weigh-off competition for pumpkin-growing hobbyists and giant vegetable growers too. Enjoy this free, family-fun event and a chance to win cash prizes for giant pumpkins. 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com/events/2021-skagit-valley-giant-pumpkin-festival.
• Camano 101: How to live on an Island, will be presented from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano. Have a snack and meet the experts on local beaches, parks and trails, landscaping for wildlife, caring for your septic system, emergency preparedness, free bus service, recycling, gardening, forest and pasture management, and other resources critical to living on Camano Island. This event is accessible by request on fare free Island Transit’s West Camano bus route; call 360-387-7433.
• America’s Boating Club of Skagit Bay is presenting America’s Boating Course, a class for beginning boaters; a USCG-approved course that successful completion will allow you to get the State Boater Education Card. Held over three evenings, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 12-14 via Zoom with final exam at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in person in the Anacortes area. The course textbook is America’s Boating Course, third edition. Cost: $40 or $50 for two from same household sharing course materials. To register and for information phone Mark Richey (425-876-6274, email ssboaschool@hotmail.com. Class limited to 15 students; registration closes Oct 3.
• The Skagit River Poetry Festival is in need of volunteers to help with festival logistics throughout the weekend of Oct. 6-8. Most activities are held at Maple Hall in La Conner. Volunteers who commit to 12 hours of time will receive a festival pass. Information: skagitriverpoetry.org/festival.
• 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by the state Department of Natural Resources and state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Discover Pass free days are:
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
