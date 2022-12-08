• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. See two operating layouts, HO and N scale. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $3 suggested donation for adults, $5 per family.
• The live music schedule for New Year’s Eve continues to expand. Here are several options:
The Popoffs: 6 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Mark DuFresne Band: 9 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Savage Blues Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Prom Date Mixtape: 9 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Chapter 5: 10 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 10th Street, Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout December.
Special events
Winter Wonderland Walk: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, Washington Park. The library will be at the campground spreading holiday cheer. Stop by to say hello and learn about our winter programs. This event takes place outdoors so dress accordingly and bring a flashlight.
Puzzle Palooza: Monday, Dec. 19–Tuesday, Jan. 3. Bring in a gently used puzzle to share.
Adult programs
Wednesday evening programs begin after regular library hours; yoga begins before regular library hours. No library services are available after 6 p.m. or before 10 a.m.
Tech Help Every Weekday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Library Help Desk. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and music; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet applications; signing up for LinkedIn Learning and any other tech questions.
Children’s programs
Family Storytime: 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Dec. 9, 16, Community Meeting Room.
LEGOs in the Library: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Dr. Sylvia Maxson Children’s Library.
Teens
Art and Books Solstice Hangout for 9th–12th grades: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Community Meeting Room. Join librarians to geek out together over books, make a crafty holiday creation, over hot beverages and pizza. Find out about upcoming new programs and volunteer opportunities in 2023.
High School Creative Writing: 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Community Meeting Room, grades 9-12. Check library website and social media or sign up for updates for schedule updates during the holidays.
Music
Second Sunday Jazz: Whistle Lake Quartet, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Buxton’s Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The Whistle Lake Quartet began in 1993 as a duo playing at the Rockfish Grill and has evolved over the years into a quartet, featuring Todd Anderson on drums, Tim Eslick on bass, Andy Carr on piano, and Jamie Findlay on guitar.
Jazz Lecture Series: Barry Erb: The Evolution of Big Bands: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Community Meeting Room. Join Barry Erb, local big band leader and saxophonist, as he talks and plays us through the beginning of big bands and their evolution throughout history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.