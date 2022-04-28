n Kiwanis salmon barbecue: The 38th annual Kiwanis salmon barbecue will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Indoor and outdoor dinning and takeout will be available.
n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival continues through April 30 with dozens of events and activities, along with endless fields of tulips and daffodils, renowned throughout the world. The center of operations is the festival office at 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon; more information at 360-428-5959, info@tulipfestival.org, tulipfestival.org.
n Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow: The month-long beer, cider and bounty celebration features craft beers, a home brewers’ competition and games. Tickets are $55 or $85 for VIP, which includes a ticket to Tulip Town and Skagit Cider Fest. A full list of breweries can be found at www.skagitfarmtopint.com/fest.
n English Tea at Willowbrook Manor: Tours will be held every Friday and Saturday in April from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Online reservations are required through www.teaandtour.com. Tickets are $40.
n Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival: After two years online, the festival returns to the theater with features, shorts, documentaries, animation, experimental and narrative films May 12-15 at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., Bellingham. A special online version of the festival will be held May 19-30. Since the festival began in 2017, Cascadia has showcased the work of some 125 women directors from around the world. The program director for this year’s festival is Los Angeles-based film critic and programmer Claudia Puig, president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and longtime critic on NPR’s Film Week. Passes go on sale in April. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available on the night of shows. cascadiafilmfest.org.
n The Spring Garage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29-30 at the Camano Country Clubhouse. 1243 S. Beach Drive. 360-387-1655.
n The 23rd annual Camano Studio Tour kicks off Friday, May 6-8, returning to its traditional Mother’s Day weekend, with an encore weekend May 14-15. The tour features five galleries, including Matzke Gallery and sculpture park. camanostudiotour.com.
n Dancing at the Mount Vernon Senior Center will resume Thursday, May 5. Dance to the music of the Skippers or Sentimental Journey each Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. $5 cover charge requested.
n The Camano Animal Shelter Association (CASA) will sponsor a Spring Market from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 E. Camano Drive. All proceeds benefit the abandoned and surrendered dogs, cats and other small household pets in CASA’s care. Cash or checks only. Information: camanoanimalshelter.org, 360-387-1902.
n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.
n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15. Highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
n The Growing Veterans Summer Kickoff is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Edison Granary, 14136 Gilmore Ave., Bow. The event will feature food, a beer garden, live music, silent auction and raffle, talent from the Bellingham Circus Guild, and more. Growing Veterans’ mission is to “empower military veterans to cultivate purpose and belonging by growing food, community and each other,” according to a news release. Tickets and information: growingveterans.org/summer-kick-off-event.
n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Features include the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among others. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. berrydairydays.com.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 24663 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. No cost, but donations welcome. Finger foods, and BYOB. For more information, visit Facebook page “Sedro-Woolley Class 1972.” Additional information, email Sue (Grip) Husk at husksvrsh@hotmail.com.
n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill (1660 South Burlington Blvd.), and on Saturday, July 16, a potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bay View Civic Center (12615 C St., Mount Vernon). Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. $50 per person; must register before July 15. Information: https://myevent.com/1982mvhsreunion.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
