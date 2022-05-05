n The 23rd annual Camano Studio Tour kicks off Friday, May 6-8, returning to its traditional Mother’s Day weekend with an encore weekend taking place May 14-15. The tour features five galleries, including the renowned Matzke Gallery and sculpture park owned by CAA co-founder Karla Matzke. The tour was established in 1998 by the Camano Arts Association. www.camanostudiotour.com.
n A kids fishing derby is scheduled for 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at Olmstead Park in Sedro-Woolley, at the Old Northern State pond off of N. Fruitdale Road. Kids 15 and younger. Hot dogs, soda and prizes. Bring your own gear, but some will be available if needed. Information: Bob Nielsen (360) 630-1621.
n A virtual presentation about Mars by Dr. Melissa Rice, Associate Professor of Planetary Science at Western Washington University, is scheduled to be held virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Dr. Rice is a collaborator on the active Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity missions, a Participating Scientist on the Mars Science Laboratory rover mission, and a co-investigator for the Mastcam-Z investigation in development for the Mars 2020 rover mission. She leads the Western Mars Lab, the planetary geology research group at WWU. Request the Zoom link at aauw.meeting@gmail.com; dponsored by the Anacortes Branch of the American Association of University Women.
n A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in Alger. Two operating layouts, HO and N scale. Take Exit 240 to Old Highway 99 and go left to the green building. Suggested donation: $5 for the whole family.
n The 6th Annual Skagit Water Weeks will be held through May 31, with a variety of fun, educational and free family activities. Tours and demonstrations that run through the month in venues throughout Skagit County. Skagit Water Weeks is hosted by the Skagit Conservation Education Alliance and numerous community partners. For a schedule of activities visit skagitcleanwater.org/skagitwaterweeks/ or contact Christine Longdon at info@skagitcleanwater.org.
n Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival: After two years exclusively online, Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival returns to the theater in 2022, with in-person viewings of features, shorts, documentaries, animation, experimental and narrative films May 12-15 at the Pickford Film Center (1318 Bay St., Bellingham). A special online version of the festival will be held May 19-30. Since the festival began in 2017, Cascadia has showcased the work of more than 125 women directors from around the world. This year’s official film selections, including four short film programs and six features, will be announced in March. The program director for this year’s festival is Los Angeles-based film critic and programmer Claudia Puig, president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and longtime critic on NPR’s Film Week. Passes go on sale in April. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available on the night of shows. www.cascadiafilmfest.org.
n Dancing at the Mount Vernon Senior Center will resume Thursday, May 5. Dance to the music of the Skippers or Sentimental Journey each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. $5 cover charge requested.
n The Camano Animal Shelter Association (CASA) is sponsoring a Spring Market from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center at 141 East Camano Drive. Along with a wide selection of CASA gear such as hats, Island Love and logo shirts/hoodies and tank tops, new CASA vests and totes will be available. Cookies, brownies and bars, plus beverages, water, free coffee and door prizes. The event will be held in tents outside the multi-purpose center. All proceeds benefit the abandoned and surrendered dogs, cats and other small household pets in CASA’s care. Cash or checks only. Information: www.camanoanimalshelter.org, 360-387-1902.
n An artist opening for Terry Ogle will be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at La Conner Studio 623 (623 1st St., La Conner). Ogle will demonstrate carving techniques and speak about his art. www.laconnerstudio623.com, 360-202-8446.
n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: The 2022 Salish Sea Early Music Festival features several events through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. www.salishseafestival.org.
n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15. Festival highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
n The Washington Brant Foundation hosts its annual fundraiser celebration with the 2022 Puget Sound Open Decoy Carving Competition on Saturday, May 14, at Maiben Park, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. This year’s list of special guests is headlined by Marty Hanson from Hayward, Wisconsin; he's considered by many the most talented U.S. carver and is the subject of a documentary due out this summer. Competition classes include Youth/Novice, Open Working, special Mini and Brant. Judging from 10:30 a.m.-noon, with awards, live auction of decoys and related items, scholarship winners, and sponsor gun raffle starting at 12:30 p.m. Information: Kurt Benson (425-231-6497), Maynard Axelson (360-202-0415). Rules and directions at www.WaBrant.org.
n The Concrete Chamber of Commerce presents the Mountain Film Festival in Concrete on June 2-5 at the Concrete Theatre (45920 Main St.). Highlights of the festival include documentaries, multimedia presentations, photography and mountain sports workshops. Guest speakers include Jeff Kish of the Pacific Northwest Trail Association and Oak Rankin of Glacier Peak Institute, and Andy Porter Photography and Seattle City Light are also participating.
The schedule of films and presentations can be found at www.mountainsonfilm.com, and tickets will be available for purchase online starting May 10. The film festival coincides with the Mount Baker Ultramarathon, a 56-mile footrace from Concrete to Mount Baker's Sherman peak. Seventy or more runners will start in Town Center at midnight, June 4. Information: www.mtbakerultra.com.
n The Growing Veterans Summer Kickoff event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Edison Granary, 14136 Gilmore Ave, Bow. The event will feature food, a beer garden, live music, silent auction and raffle, talent from the Bellingham Circus Guild, and more. Growing Veterans’ mission is to “empower military veterans to cultivate purpose and belonging by growing food, community and each other," according to a news release. Tickets and information, visit https://growingveterans.org/summer-kick-off-event.
n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Planning for the festival is in full swing and we are looking forward to the return of the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among other events. The Berry Dairy Days festival is co-hosted by the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and the City of Burlington. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. Since its inception, the festival has grown immensely but has always focused on bringing the community together and celebrating local agriculture. www.berrydairydays.com.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1972 will host a gathering celebrating 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 24663 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. No cost, but donations are welcome. Finger foods, and BYOB. For more information, visit Facebook page "Sedro-Woolley Class 1972." Additional information, email Sue (Grip) Husk at husksvrsh@hotmail.com.
n Burlington Summer Nights presents live music and loads of family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill (1660 South Burlington Blvd.), and on Saturday, July 16, a potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bay View Civic Center (12615 C St., Mount Vernon). Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. $50 per person; must register before July 15. Information: https://myevent.com/1982mvhsreunion.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
