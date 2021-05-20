Send event details, websites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS
Kern Funeral Home: 1 p.m. Monday, May 31. Mount Vernon Cemetery, 1200 E. Fir St., Mount Vernon. The Rev. Ron Deegan will lead the service, music will be included. Open to the public.
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery: 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, 17666 Valentine Road, Mount Vernon. The Marine Corps League, No. 1043, Active and Retired, the Rev. Don Robinson, vocalist Judy Robinson, La Conner High School student Mason Groesbeck will each contribute to the half-hour celebration. Open to the public. 360-466-3141.
n Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland,” 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
n Skagit Regional Health will sponsor a free virtual cooking and nutrition course for athletic activities and recovery at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Registration required: stillyvalleyhealth.org.
n Village Books and the North Cascades Institute will present ecologist/author Robert Michael Pyle for a virtual talk about his latest work, “Nature Matrix,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20. villagebooks.com.
n Soroptimist International of Burlington with Banner Bank will hold a paper-shredding event to raise money for its programs to support women and girls, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at 130 E. Fairhaven Ave. in Burlington. facebook.com/burlingtonsoroptimists.
n The Island Hospital Foundation in Anacortes is hosting Well Journey Adventure, an event with wellness classes, cooking lessons and live panel discussions as a fundraiser for the hospital’s new Health & Wellness Center, through May 22. myihf.org.
n The Friends of the Anacortes Public Library will host a trunk book sale in the library parking lot at 1220 10th St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22. friendsoftheanacorteslibrary.org.
n The Whatcom Museum and the North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free talk on bird migration vagrancy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Registration is free but required. whatcommuseum.org.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free webinar on nutrition during pregnancy, taught by a local dietitian, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. islandhospital.org.
n Anacortes Public Library will host Anacortes Museum Director Bret Lundsford for a talk on his book “Sounding for Harry Smith: Early Pacific Northwest Influences,” about the Grammy-winning Beat Generation artist and anthologist, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. facebook.com/anacortespubliclibrary.
n A rummage sale to benefit the Anacortes Senior Activity Center and Meals on Wheels will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 28-29, at 2302 E Ave., Anacortes. asacfoundationanacortes.org.
nSkagit Land Trust will remove invasive blackberry and host a guided walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Marblemount Conservation Area. Registration required. skagitlanttrust.org.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will hold a free family nature walk by Whistle Lake with a lesson about lifecycles at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon will host an open house of The Vinery, featuring a new historic photo collection from the Skagit Valley Museum and How It Works, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30. christiansonsnursery.com. Also at the nursery:
A Zoom webinar on raised bed gardening by Sarah Wagstaff of SOUT Farms and Flowers will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. christiansonsnursery.com.
A Zoom webinar on summer care for roses will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Skagit Habitat for Humanity is holding “Raise the Roof,” in which teams will use challenges to help raise money for the organization’s programs. Register by May 31. skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n Skyhawks Sports is offering multiple week-long summer camps from June through August for ages 2-12. Activities include basketball, baseball, tennis, lacrosse and more. The camps are located in Anacortes, Bellingham, Burlington and Mount Vernon. Prices vary. skyhawks.com.
n Village Books and the Bellingham Public Library will present author Tahereh Mafi in conversation with Marie Lu on Mafi’s new book about a Muslim American family after 9/11, “An Emotion of Great Delight,” in a free virtual talk at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. villagebooks.com.
n Puget Sound Kidney Centers will hold a virtual course on the basics on kidney functions and good nutrition at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3. pskc.net.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will present photographer Matika Wilbur for a free in-person presentation on her years of work photographing Native women at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Wilbur’s work is currently featured at the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
n The Chuckanut Center in Fairhaven is offering a class on Cooperative Vegetable Gardening from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through October 1. $50 for the entire class, scholarships available. chuckanutcenter.org. Also at the center:
A monthlong art class with a bird theme will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in June. Free but registration required. Bring your own materials. chuckanutcenter.org.
A handmade spoon carving workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22. $35. chuckanutcenter.org.
