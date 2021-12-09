Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center: The River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center at Howard Miller Steelhead Park in Rockport is open for the season for the winter migration of bald eagles from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Guided hikes are held along the Skagit River at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday with an expert interpreter. Information: skagiteagle.org, srbeatic@frontier.com.
n Coats for Kids: The Knights of Columbus, North Cross Council, in Sedro-Woolley is participating in the Coats for Kids program. Since 2009, Knights have distributed nearly 500,000 coats throughout the U.S. and Canada. Donation and pledges will be accepted into the New Year. Information: Doug (360-853-5344) or Ron at (360-540-9286).
n Kids Holiday Coloring Contest: The contest has been extended to Friday, Dec. 10. Entries must be dropped off at the Burlington Visitor Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Three winners of each age category (under 4, 4-6, 7-9, 10+) will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 14. burlington-chamber.com.
n Wonderland Walk: The Wonderland Walk at Washington Park in Anacortes will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. Community groups and organizations each get a campsite, which they decorate. Families can walk through the campground and stop at each campsite, plus participate in hands-on activities and enjoy snacks and cocoa.
n Anacortes Santa Run: The Anacortes Santa Run 5K kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Every runner gets a Santa suit with their registration to jog for eggnog. Runners will pick up their racing suits from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 9-10. Registration is $39.50 a person and closes the day before the race. The race is self-timed. runsignup.com/Race/WA/Anacortes/SantasEggnogJog
n “The Nutcracker”: Presented by Fidalgo DanceWorks, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Brodniak Hall at Anacortes High School. DanceWorks’ annual Winter Celebration will be held at 1:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Brodniak Hall. Information, tickets: fidalgodanceworks.org.
n Deception Pass Challenge: The paddling and rowing race is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The 6-mile race starts at Bowman Bay and will go under the Deception Pass Bridge twice. salmonbaypaddle.com/deception-pass-challenge.
n Rockin’ Yule Bizarre: The Anacortes Music Project will host its sixth annual Rockin’ Yule Bizarre at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Depot Arts and Community Center. $10 online, $15 at the door, under age 15 free. yulebizarre.brownpapertickets.com.
n Semiahmoo Resort Winterfest: Winterfest at Semiahmoo Resort has numerous special events through Jan. 15 at the resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine. Activities include beach bonfires, movie nights, scavenger hunts, selfie station, gift bags from Santa and a New Year’s Eve party. See the full guide at semiahmoo.com/pdfs/2021-semi-winterfest-booklet.pdf. Information: 360-318-2000, semiahmoo.com.
n New Year at Deception Pass State Park: On Friday, Dec. 31, the West Beach parking lot will be open for a campout, where interpretive staff will host family-friendly activities, programs and s'mores making. Campout spots are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Registration closes Dec. 26.
The Puffin Plunge is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 at West Beach. Participants are encouraged to preregister. There is a $10 suggested donation to participate. Staff will host the traditional First Day Hikes beginning at 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. The hike will take place on the Sand Dune Interpretive Trail at West Beach along a 0.8-mile ADA-accessible trail. All ages.
For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com.
n 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife:
Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day.
Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Day.
Wednesday, March 9 – Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.
Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
Sunday, June 19 – Juneteenth.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
