n Festival of Trees: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s 33rd annual Festival of Trees returns to downtown Mount Vernon through Nov. 28. The festival showcases 48 themed Christmas trees that will be presented in storefront windows. skagitfestivaloftrees.org, 360-814-5747 or foundation@skagitregionalhealth.org.
n All-Star Bach: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St., Anacortes. Featuring the unique sounds of a 1740s Lautenwerck (gut-strung harpsichord) as historical flute virtuoso Jeffrey Cohan and keyboardist Tamara Friedman traverse the rich repertoire of Bach family music. $25; cash or checks at the door, no credit cards. Pandemic protocols observed, vaccinations and masks required. Reservations and inquiries: anacortesartsfoundation.org/contact.html.
n Food drive: The Mount Vernon Knights of Columbus will host a food drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 N. 15th St., Mount Vernon. Donations benefit the Tri Parish Food Bank in Burlington, which serves over 400 families each week. All food and cash donations accepted. 19jstaud47@gmail.com.
n Camano Wildlife Program: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom. People and Wildlife in State Parks: Join Montana Napier, interpretive specialist at Cama Beach State Park, for a presentation on how parks are more than a place for vacation or recreation. Hear stories from the field, the “why” behind certain rules and regulations, and discover a technique you can use to educate your friends and family about Leave No Trace in a positive way. camanowildlifehabitat.org, 360-387-2236, or camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
n Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons Presentation: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom. Zoom link at nomorebombs.org. No More Bombs founder Tracy Powell will present a slide show on the TPNW and review the UN Non-Proliferation Treaty as well as the U.S. Administration’s Nuclear Posture Review since its inception 27 years ago. tracy@nomorebombs.org, 360-840-3826, nomorebombs.org.
n Coats for Kids: A Coats for Kids giveaway of new winter coats for marginalized and homeless children in the community will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Knights of Columbus and Mount Vernon School District Choice Schools program. 19jstaud47@gmail.com.
n Oils by Libert: Northwest oils by Lorna Libert are featured through Nov. 27 at Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Also showing are plein air oils by Robin Weiss, large acrylic color fields on canvas by Carole Barrer, soft pastel landscapes by Christine Troyer and mixed-media landscapes by Roger Small. Small’s work will also include two of his steel sculptures. 360-293-6938, scottmilo.com.
