Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center: The center at Howard Miller Steelhead Park in Rockport is open for the season for the winter migration of bald eagles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Guided hikes are held along the Skagit River at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday with an expert interpreter. skagiteagle.org, srbeatic@frontier.com.
n Coats for Kids: The Knights of Columbus, North Cross Council, in Sedro-Woolley is participating in the Coats for Kids program. Since 2009, Knights have distributed nearly 500,000 coats throughout the U.S. and Canada. Donation and pledges will be accepted into the New Year. Information: Doug (360-853-5344) or Ron at (360-540-9286).
n Rockin’ Yule Bizarre: The Anacortes Music Project will host its sixth annual Rockin’ Yule Bizarre at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Depot Arts and Community Center. $10 online, $15 at the door, under age 15 free. yulebizarre.brownpapertickets.com.
n Chamber music: The annual Guemes Island Chamber Music concert will begin at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Guemes Island Community Center. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Featured musicians are Nancy Bean on violin, David Bean on violin, Karie Prescott on viola and Lloyd Smith on cello. Adults $25, teens $15, ages 12 and younger free. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com or at the door.
n Acrylic paintings: Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, is hosting black- line acrylic paintings by Jennifer Bowman in December and January. Also showing are still-life photographs by Randy Dana, soft pastels by Janice Wall, contemporary mixed media paintings by Pamela Beer, impressionistic watercolors by Eric Wiegardt, photo encaustic work by Kathy Hastings and fused glass pieces by Lin McJunkin. scottmilo.com.
n Live music at the Rockfish: The Rockfish Grill in Anacortes hosts live music. Upcoming performances include Greta Matassa (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18), Janette West (6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22), Doug Schmude (6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29) and The Pension King (7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31). anacortesrockfish.com/calendar.
n Live music at the Brown Lantern: The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, hosts live music, including Min Far (10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31). brownlantern.com.
n Enchantrix gig: Enchantrix will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 901 Seventh St., Anacortes.
n Anacortes Senior Activity Center: Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 360-293-7473. Events at the center:
— Linda Zielinski will teach a free intermediate-level ukulele class from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 28. The class is completely instrumental. Email zuke.uke@gmail.com and include your phone number for information.
— Free computer clinic assistance is offered by appointment Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
— An acrylics class is held from 9:15 a.m. to noon Mondays, and a watercolor class from 9:15 a.m. to noon Fridays. Cost for each is $15. Drop-ins welcome.
— A free chair yoga class is held from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Email rita.chairclass@gmail.com for link.
— A sewing seniors group meets from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes hosts health screening events and classes. Register at islandhospital.org/classes or 360-299-4204.
n Semiahmoo Resort Winterfest: Winterfest at Semiahmoo Resort has numerous special events through Jan. 15 at the resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine. Activities include beach bonfires, movie nights, scavenger hunts, selfie station, gift bags from Santa and a New Year’s Eve party. See the full guide at semiahmoo.com/pdfs/2021-semi-winterfest-booklet.pdf. Information: 360-318-2000, semiahmoo.com.
n New Year at Deception Pass State Park: On Friday, Dec. 31, the West Beach parking lot will be open for a campout, where interpretive staff will host family-friendly activities, programs and s’mores making. Campout spots are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Registration closes Dec. 26.
The Puffin Plunge is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 at West Beach. Participants are encouraged to preregister. There is a $10 suggested donation to participate. Staff will host the traditional First Day Hikes beginning at 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. The hike will take place on the Sand Dune Interpretive Trail at West Beach along a 0.8-mile ADA-accessible trail. All ages.
For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com.
n Museum temporary closure: The Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner, will be closed to the public beginning Jan. 1, and will re-open Feb. 11 with a new featured exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.” The current Hugo Helmer exhibit closes Friday, Dec. 31.
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.
n 2022 free parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife:
Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day.
Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Day.
Wednesday, March 9 – Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.
Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
Sunday, June 19 – Juneteenth.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
