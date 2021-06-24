Please send event details, websites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n As part of Burlington’s 2021 Berry Dairy Days celebration, two Strawberry Shortcake booths are scheduled to be operating this week: Burlington Visitors Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. (11 a.m.-5 p.m., June 25-27), and Skagit Speedway, 4796 Old Highway 99 North Road (5-9 p.m. June 24-26). For more information, visit berrydairydays.com/strawberry-shortcake-booths-information.
n Hospice of the Northwest will hold an online session about healthily aging in your own home at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24. hospicenw.org. Also:
A webinar about preparing documents for end-of-life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1. hospicenw.org.
n Village Books and the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center will present free Zoom poetry workshops for youths at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9. villagebooks.com.
n The Whatcom Museum will have in-person tours of Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest, let by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka, at 12:15 and 2 p.m. June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7. Registration required. whatcommuseum.org.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will present Petty or Not, a local Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac tribute band, for an in-person concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Tickets are sold in pairs to ensure social distancing. mountbakertheatre.com.
n Race Week, a sailing event, continues at Cap Sante Marina in Anacortes through Friday, June 25. raceweekpnw.com.
n The HOGS for Habitat Benefit Ride will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, to benefit the Skagit Habitat for Humanity. $10. Register at the Skagit Habitat Store, 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-961-8434.
n Mount Vernon Parks & Enrichment Services will have a cleanup day for Kiwanis Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Gloves and tools available. Registration required. apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks.
n Local keynote speaker and consultant Rebecca P. Murray will present a three-course workshop in storytelling at 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28, at COPIA on the Boulevard, 1174 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. $30 per session. rebeccapmurray.com.
n The Anacortes Community Theatre is virtually performing “The Last Five Years,” a musical love story set in New York. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 26-28 and July 1-3, with a 2 p.m. performance on June 28. $15 (individual) and $30 (household). acttheatre.com.
n The Skagit Symphony’s Shortcake Social will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27. $20 suggested donation. Registration required by Friday, June 25. skagitsymphony.com.
n The Northwest Straits Foundation will hold a free online workshop on crabbing in the Puget Sound at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. nwstraitsfoundation.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library and HumanitiesWA will present an interactive presentation on the history of comic books by Everett-based journalist T. Andrew Wahl at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. humanities.org.
n Burlington-Edison Youth Soccer registration for the fall season (ages 5-14) is open through June 30. Starting at $90 with scholarships available. burlingtonwa.gov/besoccer.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. Registration is required. “Independence Day” will begin at 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 2.
n North Cascades Institute will offer a course on the biology and identification of lichens at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Fairhaven Park in Bellingham. $50. ncascades.org. Also:
A wildflower workshop on Sauk Mountain will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. $110. ncascades.org.
A virtual course on the natural history of Puget Sound by David Williams, author of “Homewaters,” will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. $15. ncascades.org.
n The City of Mount Vernon will have a Fourth of July fireworks show at Edgewater Park starting at 8 p.m. mountvernonwa.gov/parks.
n The City of Marysville will have a Fourth of July festival with food trucks and fireworks at dusk. marysvillewa.gov.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will hold a luncheon with state-elected officials at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Registration required. $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. sedrowoolley.chambermaster.com.
n Eagle Haven Sunday Market is held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every Sunday (except for July 4) through Oct. 31, featuring local produce, artisans, food, beer, hard cider, wine and live music. 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley.
n Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
n The Camano Wildlife Program has public presentations via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
n The Chuckanut Center in Fairhaven is offering a class on Cooperative Vegetable Gardening from 9-11 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 1. $50 for the entire class, with scholarships available. chuckanutcenter.org.
{strong class=”note”}n {/strong}Village Books in Bellingham hosts a talent show from 6 to 8 p.m. on the last Monday of every month. The first hour is set aside for Spanish-language performers and is held over Zoom until further notice. Email sean@seandwyerauthor.com to participate or watch.
n Wild Whatcom is hosting a community program exploring local parks and trail for adults and children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday in Bellingham. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. wildwhatcom.org.
