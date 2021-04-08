Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The 2021 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival runs through April 30. The internationally renowned festival features the tulips and other flowers of the Skagit Valley. There are numerous events and highlights throughout the month. tulipfestival.org. In related festival events:
The annual photo contest is underway. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote.
The Skagit Art Association will host a fine art and gift show at Schuh Farms, 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in April. tulipfestival.org.
Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, on Fridays in April.
Tulips on Parade will be held on Saturday, April 10. Participate by touring local towns and tulip fields. There is an interactive map of tulips and decoration to view by car. Voting for favorite displays ends on April 12. More details: tulipfestival.org.
A craft party will feature a virtual event for children featuring the Jolly Nanny at noon Saturday, April 24. $49; tulipfestival.org.
n Stones Throw Brewery, 1009 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, will host Beer with the Brewers, a chance to meet the brewers and learn more about the brewing process, from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through May. stonesthrowbrewco.com.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold a “Tiptoe through the Treasures” sale at Skagit City School on Fir Island on April 9-11. Shopping is by reservation only. skagitcounty.net/museum or 350-466-3365.
n Skagit Farm to Pint’s Fest Roadshow is an April-long event featuring the local brewers of Skagit County. Activities include concerts, activities, prizes and beer. $55. skagitfarmtopint.com.
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley will hold free courses on youth mental health first aid at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 22, and at noon Thursday, May 13. Registration required: unitedgeneral.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will host the webinar “The History of Rock: Geologic Knowledge in the North Cascades” at 5:30 p.m. today, April 8. $15, ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
The bilingual English-Spanish webinar “Alpinism and Consumerism: Montañismo y Consumismo no es lo mismo” will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. $5, ncascades.org.
A webinar on gray wolves in Washington state will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29. $15, ncascades.org.
“Herptiles of Methow Valley: Connecting with Cold-Blooded Creepers,” a web course on identifying reptiles and amphibians in the region, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. $15; register at ncascades.org.
A virtual field excursion of the Spring Snake Count in the Methow Valley will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, May 8. Follow biologists as they record snake observations for the Center for Snake Conservation. $110; register at ncascades.org.
n Bellingham author/historian Brian Griffin will speak on his latest work, “The Donovan Diaries,” in a presentation by the Whatcom Museum at 7:30 p.m. today, April 8. whatcommuseum.org.
n The American Association of Univeristy Women of Stanwood and Camano will host Cheryl Stritzel McCarthy, local author of “Many Hands Make Light Work,” for a virtual reading at 2:30 p.m. today, April 8. aauwsc.org.
n Whatcom Community College will hold free informational sessions about using Zoom at noon Friday, April 9, and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. Registration required: whatcomcommunityed.com. Also at the college:
A free workshop on total body fitness routines will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 12. whatcomcommunityed.com.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will hold a virtual talk on the importance of citizen scientists in the research of die-offs of seabirds, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9. pilchuckaudubon.org. Also:
The society will host a two-part bird call identification course at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 20 and 27. $30 nonmembers. pilchuckaudubon.org
n Humanities Washington and the Museum of Northwest Art present “The Poetic Apothecary: Poems for Healing and Comfort.” Judith Adams will recite poetry on grief and sadness, and how the art can heal, via Zoom at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10. monamuseum.org.
n At the Lincoln Theatre: Area funk band Cascadia Groove will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also:
Local folk group Whiskey River Mudflats will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation.
n The Island Xpedition Rally, an annual car cruise for area motor enthusiasts, will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11. The event will begin at 400 Harris Ave. in Bellingham, go through Chuckanut Drive to Cap Sante Park, then to Keystone Ferry Landing on Whidbey Island. Visit facebook.com/PNWDrives for the course details.
n In lieu of the Spring Wine Festival, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Sip & Savor Skagit,” a curated box featuring goods from local vendors. Pickup is available Tuesday through Saturday, April 13-17. anacortes.org
n The Oak Harbor Chamber is hosting 2nd Tuesday Business Bytes. At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, it will host The Cobalt Group for a webinar on hiring strategies and HR fundamentals. Register for the Zoom link by emailing info@oakharborchamber.com.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free memory screening clinic at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Appointment required: 360-299-4204. Also at the hospital:
A free, virtual memory improvement workshop taught by a speech-language pathologist will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. islandhospital.org
A free, virtual mental health management class will begin at noon Thursday, April 22. islandhospital.org.
A free swallow screening will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Registration required. islandhospital.org.
The first of a four-part class on childbirth education will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. $95. islandhospital.org.
A free dietary class on managing high cholesterol will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. islandhospital.org.
n Join the Washington Native Plant Society for a talk on moths of the Pacific Northwest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. wnps.org.
n A WordJazz Poetry Event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. Skagit River Poetry Foundation student poet laureates will offer poetry with local musicians. skagitriverpoetry.org.
n Skagit Women in Business will hold a scavenger hunt from Friday to Sunday, April 16-18, as a fundraiser for a scholarship fund. $30 adults, $15 children. Details: skagitwomeninbusiness.com.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host Dr. Deborah Kelley for a talk on deep sea volcanoes. Kelley will be live streaming from a submarine observatory at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. The Zoom link will be posted at skagitbeaches.org.
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour is a full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, April 17, June 5 or July 17. $275. Includes dinner. expint.org
n Animals as Natural Therapy is hosting a virtual Legacy of Hope Gala and Auction to support its programs. The auction begins Wednesday, April 14. The gala begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17. animalsasnaturaltherapy.org.
n Western Washington University will present pianist Spencer Myer for a virtual concert and Q&A session at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n Youthnet will hold the annual Legacy of Caring breakfast virtually at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, to highlight the support the group has received. northnetnw.net.
n Anacortes Public Library will host a talk by writer Tessa Hulls about female adventurers at the turn of the 20th century, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. humanities.org.
n The Friends of the Forest will host an easy community hike near Little Cranberry Lake at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
A community hike of intermediate difficulty near Little Cranberry Lake will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. friendsoftheacfl.org
n The Washington Alzheimer’s Association will hold a discussion about responding to dementia-related behaviors at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23. InquiryWA@alz.org. Also:
A discussion about the health connection between mind and body will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. InquiryWA@alz.org
n Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group will hold an Earth Day volunteer work party to pull invasive ivy at the Samish Island Campground at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Registration required: skagitfisheries.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner will host a color mixing class over Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24. $20 monamuseum.org.
n Lake Stevens Trail Cycling will host a bike and hike event on Guemes Island at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Details at the Lake Stevens Trail Cycling Facebook group.
n Experience International will host “Tulips, Artists, and Beer: The Best of Skagit,” a bike tour that includes lunch, gallery and museum tours, a night at the La Conner Channel Lodge and more, on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25. $750. expint.org
n Whatcom Museum and the North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free presentation on the efforts to rescue burrowing owls in Oregon by the Global Owl Project at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Register at whatcommuseum.org.
n The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual talk about mental health and best practices for employers at noon Wednesday, April 28. burlingtonchamber.com.
n Western Washington University and Village Books will host a free virtual book talk on “Bridging the Longest Border” by Donald Alper, a history of the Center for Canadian-American Studies, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. villagebooks.com.
n The Camano Law Enforcement Foundation will host a virtual talk about human trafficking at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. clesfoundation.org.
n Camp Kirby will host a Lego Day Camp for grades K-6 grade from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. $50. ultracamp.com.
n United Way of Skagit County’s Welcome Baby program holds virtual Parent Cafes the first and third Fridays of the month through May. Register at skagitwelcomebaby.com.
n Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon is hosting a Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and video rentals for curbside pickup from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Fridays.
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuary Reserve streams “Aquarium Quick Dips” at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The short, virtual aquarium tours features a different animal every week, from octupi to crabs and more. Registration at eventbrite.com.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. This support group is for patients, caregivers, and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation to the meeting.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays. A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays.
An author read aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
