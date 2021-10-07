Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
UPCOMING
n En Vogue Runway Show and Auction: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The Skagit Friendship House is holding its 10th annual benefit show and auction virtually. skagitfriendshiphouse.org.
n The Washington Beer Commission Fresh Hop Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9, at the Anacortes Brewery / Rockfish Grill, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com/brewery.
n Virtual Fiber Arts Symposium: Oct. 8-10. The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host a three-day online symposium honoring cultural traditions with instructors of Chickasaw, Mexican, Japanese and African American traditions. Workshop prices vary, with full packages starting at $85. qfamuseum.org.
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Stanwood Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. stanwoodfarmersmarket.org.
n Skagit River produce market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway, exit 221, off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com.
n DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month through May at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 arrival; 11:30 lunch followed by program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow: 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
n Anacortes Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30. Located at Seventh Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
n Mount Vernon Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Located at 501 Main Street. mountvernonfarmersmarket.org.
n Eagle Haven Sunday Market is held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 31, featuring local produce, artisans, food, beer, hard cider, wine and live music. 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley.
n Leo Schumaker presents “Bluesland,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
n The Camano Wildlife Program has public presentations via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
n Wild Whatcom hosts a community program exploring local parks and trail for adults and children at 9:30 a.m. Fridays in Bellingham. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. wildwhatcom.org.
