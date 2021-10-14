Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, websites and access instructions to goskagit.com/local-events.
n SWAN Skagit Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Celebrate the 2021 Women of the Year nominees in a virtual banquet. swanskagit.com.
n Gallery Syre will host a meet and greet with artist Beth Anna Margolis from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The gallery also announced the extension of Margolis’ solo exhibition “Paintings of My Life.” The gallery is located at 465 W. Stuart Road, Bellingham, and is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment. info@gallerysyre.com, gallerysyre.com, 360-746-8745.
n Camano Wildlife Program: ”Attracting Birds to your Yard” will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Join Neil Zimmerman, Seattle Audubon outreach chair and master birder, on how to attract and care for birds in your yard through plant selection, gardening practices and use of water features. Photos from Zimmerman’s yard will be used to illustrate gardening. The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, sponsored by Friends of Camano Island Parks, hosts public presentations the third Wednesday of the month. camanowildlifehabitat.org, 360-387-2236 or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Skagit River produce market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221, off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com.
n Anacortes Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30. Located at Seventh Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
n Eagle Haven Sunday Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, featuring local produce, artisans, food, beer, hard cider, wine and live music. 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley.
n Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
n The Camano Wildlife Program has public presentations via Zoom on the third Wednesdays of the month. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
n Village Books in Bellingham hosts a talent show from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on the last Mondays of every month. The first hour is set aside for Spanish-language performers and is held over Zoom until further notice. Email sean@seandwyerauthor.com to participate or watch.
n Wild Whatcom hosts a community program exploring local parks and trail for adults and children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday in Bellingham. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. wildwhatcom.org.
