n Village Books and the North Cascade Institute will hold a free virtual celebration of the naturalist writer and educator Saul Weisburg’s 35-year career with the institute at 7 p.m. today, May 13. Joining him in conversation will be nature writers Bill Dietrich and John Miles. villagebooks.com. Also:
Ecologist/author Robert Michael Pyle will give a free virtual talk about his latest work, “Nature Matrix,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20. villagebooks.com.
n The Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women will present local photographer Rakan Alduaij for a virtual talk on the profession at 7 p.m. today, May 13. anacortes-wa.aauw.net.
n The Healthy Island Youth Initiative will hold a Chum Run 5K to support it programs in South Whidbey at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Community Park in Langley. Same-day registration is $35. There will also be a free run for kids under 10. More details: swparks.org.
n Western Washington University’s Advanced Choreography studio will present a show of students’ dance pieces via Zoom at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Free. cfpa.wwu.edu. Also at Western:
A free virtual performance of African piano music by Dr. William Chapman Nyaho will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. cfpa.wwu.edu.
Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of “Braiding Sweetgrass,” will be featured in a free virtual panel discussion and presentation at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. wwu.edu.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will present “Bach to Rock,” a virtual concert featuring music spanning three centuries performed by Matt Rehfeldt, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Tickets by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Regional country rock group Pacific Twang will perform via livestream at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Tickets by donation. licolntheatre.org.
n Village Books in Bellingham will present a free virtual talk with Dr. Jane Goodall and Peter Wohlleben about his new book, “The Heartbeat of Trees,” at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 16. villagebooks.com. Also at Village Books:
Kat Vredevoogd will give a free virtual talk on her travel memoir, “From the Same Quiver,” at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17. villagebooks.com.
n The Chuckanut Center in Fairhaven is offering a class on Cooperative Vegetable Gardening from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through October 1. $50 for the entire class, scholarships available. chuckanutcenter.org. Also at the center:
A monthlong art class with a bird theme will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in June. Free but registration required. Bring your own materials. chuckanutcenter.org.
A handmade spoon carving workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22. $35. chuckanutcenter.org.
n The Island Hospital Foundation in Anacortes will host Well Journey Adventure, a weeklong event with wellness classes, cooking lessons and live panel discussions as a fundraiser for the hospital’s new Health & Wellness Center, from May 17-22. myihf.org.
n No More Bombs will host activist and author Trisha Pritikin for a virtual talk on her book “The Hanford Plaintiffs,” about the victims of radiation exposure from plutonium production in Hanford, on Tuesday, May 18. The event will begin with a book giveaway at 7 p.m. nomorebombs.org.
n The Quilt and Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host a virtual lecture on minimal design in modern quilting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. qfamuseum.org.
n Hospice of the Northwest will host an online presentation on coping with grief and loss at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. hospicenw.org.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will hold a wildflower watercolor painting hike at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Whistle Lake. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free class on nutrition and osteoporosis at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
A free webinar on nutrition during pregnancy taught by a local dietitian will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. islandhospital.org.
n North Cascades Institute will host the virtual webinar “The Photographer’s Cookbook” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. $15; ncascades.org. Also:
A class on summer songbird birdwatching near Deming will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5. $110. ncascades.org.
A photography course at Baker Lake will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. $155. A supplemental online course in editing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. $25. ncascades.org.
n Skagit Regional Health will sponsor a free virtual cooking and nutrition course for athletic activities and recovery at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Registration required: stillyvalleyhealth.org.
n Soroptimist International of Burlington with Banner Bank will hold a paper-shredding event to raise money for their programs to support women and girls, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at 130 E. Fairhaven Ave. in Burlington. facebook.com/burlingtonsoroptimists.
n The Whatcom Museum and the North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free talk on bird migration vagrancy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Registration is free but required. whatcommuseum.org.
n Anacortes Public Library will host Anacortes Museum Director Bret Lundsford for a talk on his book “Sounding for Harry Smith: Early Pacific Northwest Influences,” about the Grammy-winning Beat Generation artist and anthologist, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. facebook.com/anacortespubliclibrary.
n The Museum of Northwest Art is having an art preview and auction for its 40th anniversary. A silent auction by appointment only at the gallery runs from May 27 to June 9. Virtual auctions, including a live auction, will be held June 10-13. Details at monamuseum.org.
n Skagit Habitat for Humanity is holding “Raise the Roof,” in which teams will use challenges to help raise money for its programs. Register by May 31 at skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n Skyhawks Sports is offering multiple week-long summer camps from June through August for ages 2-12. Activities include basketball, baseball, tennis, lacrosse and more. The sports camps are located in Anacortes, Bellingham, Burlington and Mount Vernon. Prices vary. skyhawks.com.
n Village Books and the Bellingham Public Library will present author Tahereh Mafi in a free virtual talk with Marie Lu on Mafi’s new book about a Muslim American family after 9/11, “An Emotion of Great Delight,” at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. villagebooks.com.
n Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon will hold a Zoom webinar on raised bed gardening by Sarah Wagstaff of SOUT Farms and Flowers at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. christiansonsnursery.com. Also:
A Zoom webinar on summer care for roses will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will host a collaborative project to decorate the many square glass windows of the Lightcatcher Building from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 and 26. whatcommuseum.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. Registration is required. “Jurassic Park” will begin at 9:35 p.m. Friday, June 4.
n TCB Entertainment will present Petty Fever and Shaggy Sweet for a drive-in concert at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Starting at $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
n Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon will host a meditation class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10. skagitregionalhealth.org.
n The Koma Kulshan Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will take a full-day field trip to explore wetlands of the upper North Fork Nooksack River at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Free, registration required. wnpskoma.org.
