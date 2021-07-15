Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Whidbey Island Fair will be held Thursday, July 15, through Sunday, July 18, at 819 Camano Ave., Langley. There will be a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. whidbeyislandfair.com
n A Car Boot Sale to benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital Research Foundation will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in the Anacortes Lutheran Church parking lot, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes.
n The Stanwood Summer Concert Series will feature The Naughty Blokes at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at 26951 Lien St., Stanwood.
n Deception Pass State Park’s American Roots Music series will feature Irish folk band Gallowglass at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the North Beach Amphitheater, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. Free. parks.state.wa.us. Other concerts in the series:
Jazz singer Briar, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
Latino and Japanese fusion duo Miho & Diego, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
Cellist Gretchen Yanover, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
n The City of Marysville will have a free summer concert series at Jennings Park at 7 p.m. Fridays, July 16 and 23. marysvillewa.gov.
n The Skagit Artist’s NW Art Beat Studio Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, featuring 25 local artists in 15 art studios. nwartbeat.com.
n The Camano Crab Dash 5K and 10K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Entry free starts at $25. Proceeds benefit the Camano Center. Register at runsignup.com.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a hike through the upland trails of Padilla Bay with restoration ecologists Roger Fuller and Corinne Gardner at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. padillabay.gov. Also:
A free all-ages trek to the Padilla Bay mudflats will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23. eventbrite.com.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host a plant-themed guided family nature walk at Little Cranberry Lake from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
An intermediate hike to learn about dragonflies at Little Cranberry Lake will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 22. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Shipwreck Music Fest will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Causland Park in Anacortes, featuring 11 local performers. Attendance is free but donations will go to a new PA system for the Anacortes Music Project.
n Skagit City School, 17508 Moore Road, Mount Vernon, will hold a picnic at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Bring your own lunch. 360-466-3365.
n Western Washington University’s Young Explorers Science Camp will feature light, colors and physics in this virtual four-lesson series for K-2 students from 9-10 a.m. July 19-22. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
n The North Cascades Institute will host a virtual course on the mythology of crows and ravens with Dr. Kaeli Swift at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. $15. ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A geology hike exploring Easton Glacier led by Western Washington University professor Doug Clark will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24. $110. ncascades.org.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will have a special in-person screening of “Enormous: The Gorge Story” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. The film documents the legacy of the famous concert venue, featuring the stories of Dave Matthews, Mike McCready, Steve Miller and more. Prices start at $10. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Whatcom Museum will have in-person tours of “Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest,” led by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka, at 12:15 and 2 p.m. on July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7. Registration required. whatcommuseum.org.
n A ribbon-cutting, open house and garden tour for Heartful Retreats, a bed-and-breakfast and artist retreat located at 8480 Thompson Beach Road in Anacortes, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. heartfulretreats.com.
n The Bellingham Bay Classic, a paddle race by Bellingham Bay Outrigger Paddlers, will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Marine Park in Bellingham. bbop.us.
n Mount Vernon Parks’ Summer Crafternoons will feature Linda Larsen of A Dash of Adorable for a wood-cut craft lesson for ages 6 and up at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at Hillcrest Park. $36. apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks. Also:
A wood cut mountain scene craft lesson for adults and seniors will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Hillcrest Park. $36. Register by July 20: apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks
n The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum will host a Zoom workshop taught by Esterita Austin on making sheer portraits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. $102 for members, $112 for nonmembers, includes materials. qfamuseum.org.
n Blue Compass will offer a San Juan island-hopping kayak journey with nine campers and three staff Aug. 2-6 $2,145. bluecompasscamps.com.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will host its annual Pioneer Picnic at Pioneer Park in La Conner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. 360-466-3365
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. Registration is required. Pixar’s “Coco” in Spanish will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival will be held Aug. 6-8. There will be artisan booths, music stages and a beer and wine garden. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n Mount Vernon Parks & Enrichment Services will have a cleanup day for Lions Park at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7. Gloves and tools available. Registration required. apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a handmade spoon carving course from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Priced on a sliding scale. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n The La Conner Classic Boat & Car Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. A car cruise will begin at 3 p.m. and awards will be given. lovelaconner.com.
n Rock the Cause, a concert benefiting the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation, will feature local singer Savanna Woods, The Chris Eger Band and Shaggy Sweet from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Kristoferson Farm on Camano Island. $55. tix.com/ticket-sales/rockthecause/6649/event/1225652.
n The Skagit Shooting Range in Burlington will hold “Contextual Handgun: The Armed/Parent Guardian,” a firearm course for parents, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7-8. skagitshootingrange.com.
