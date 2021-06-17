Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Northwest Youth Symphony Association Spring Concert 2021 will be streamed on the Lincoln Theatre channel at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The concert was recorded at Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon on June 9. Admission by donation; lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will livestream the Telluride 2021 Bluegrass Festival, which will be held June 17-20. Featuring Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples and more. Tickets start at $30. lincolntheatre.org.
n Skagit Regional Health will hold a free class about using healthy herbs and spices in cooking at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 17. skagitregionalhealth.org. Register at stillyvalleyhealth.org or 360-386-9918.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host a Latino Business Leaders event for Spanish speakers about business loans at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. mountvernonchamber.com.
n Christianson’s Nursery’s 18th annual Rose Festival, “A Rosy Day Out,” featuring gardening gurus Ciscoe Morris and John Christianson for presentations and a judged rose-growing competition in an all-day event, will take place Saturday, June 19. christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Skagit Bicycle Club is raising funds for the Skagit Habitat for Humanity with a by-donation bike ride starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19. skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n TCB Entertainment will present Randy Hansen’s Jimi Hendrix Revolution and Creedence Revelation featuring Randy Linder for a Drive-In concert at the Skagit County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Starting at $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
n The North Cascade Street Rod Car Show will be held on North 6th Street in La Conner from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Details: 360-296-6414.
n Poetry Club in Bellingham will present Washington state Poet Laureate Rena Priest for a virtual talk at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20. humanities.org.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will hold a hike with a lesson about fire ecology and how the land has regrown from a 2016 fire, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Village Books: Author Meg Tilly will join bestselling author Mary Bly for a talk on Bly’s new romance novel, “Lizzie & Dante,” in a free virtual event at noon Tuesday, June 22. villagebooks.com. Also at Village Books:
Rachel Michelberg, author of “Crash,” a memoir about becoming a reluctant caregiver, will give a virtual book talk at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. villagebooks.com
n Hospice of the Northwest is holding an online session about healthily aging in your own home at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24. hospicenw.org.
n Village Books and the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center will present a free Zoom poetry workshops for youths at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9. villagebooks.com.
n The Whatcom Museum will have in-person tours of Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest, let by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka, at 12:15 and 2 p.m. June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7. Registration required. whatcommuseum.org.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will present Petty or Not, a local Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac tribute band, for an in-person concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Tickets are sold in pairs to ensure social distancing. mountbakertheatre.com.
n The HOGS for Habitat Benefit Ride will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, to benefit the Skagit Habitat for Humanity. $10. Register at the Skagit Habitat Store, 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-961-8434.
n Mount Vernon Parks & Enrichment Services will have a cleanup day for Kiwanis Park starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Gloves and tools available. Registration required. apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks.
n Local keynote speaker and consultant Rebecca P. Murray will host a three-course workshop in storytelling at COPIA on the Boulevard in Mount Vernon. $30 per session. Sessions are at 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28. rebeccapmurray.com.
n The Northwest Marine Trade Association and the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce have rescheduled a boat and yacht show in Anacortes for Thursday through Sunday, June 25-28. Details: nmta.net.
n Anacortes Community Theatre is virtually performing “The Last Five Years,” a musical love story set in New York. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 26-28 and July 1-3, with a 2 p.m. performance on June 28. Tickets start at $15. acttheatre.com.
n The Anacortes Public Library and HumanitiesWA will present an interactive presentation on the history of comic books by Everett-based journalist T. Andrew Wahl at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. humanities.org.
n Burlington-Edison Youth Soccer registration for the fall 2021 season is open through June 30. Ages 5-14, starting at $90 with scholarships available. burlingtonwa.gov/besoccer.
