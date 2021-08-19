Send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Dance to music by the Skippers or Sentimental Journey from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Information: Ken Kossman, 360-336-3682, or the senior center, 360-416-1585. $7 suggested donation; masks required until further notice.
n Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a free Junior Ecologists learning event about local worms for ages 6-9 at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20. eventbrite.com.
n La Conner Retirement Inn will host a summer barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at 204 N. First St., La Conner. There will be a giveaway of a summer grilling basket. RSVP: 360-466-5700.
n Burlington’s Heritage Flight Museum will host a Fly Day featuring demo flights and a hangar tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18. heritageflight.org. Also:
n Arlington Fly-In Skyfest: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Tickets are on sale for a drive-in event at the Arlington Municipal Airport, 18204 59th Ave. NE, Arlington. arlingtonskyfest.com.
n Socrates Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Discussion topic: "Do we have a moral responsibility to help others?" Information: Ben McBroom, 360-299-0415, benmcbroom@yahoo.com.
n Skagit Speedway will host a monster truck show at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and noon Sunday, Aug. 22. Children under 6, $5. Over 6, seniors and military, $15. Adults $20. skagitspeedway.com.
n The WhidbeyHealth Foundation is promoting the annual Tour de Whidbey to raise funds for hospital equipment. Races include 10, 33, 50, 67, 100 and 162 miles around the island on Saturday, Aug. 21. tourdewhidbey.org.
n Relay for Life will be host a hybrid event from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Swinomish Casino in Anacortes to fundraise for the American Cancer Society. relayforlife.org/pnw.
n The North Cascades Institute will host a summer wildlife tracking course taught by Chris Byrd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Blue Stilly Park in Arlington. $110. ncascades.org. Also:
April Claxton will give a class on the Japanese art of “forest bathing” at Bellingham’s 100 Acre Woods at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. $55. ncascades.org.
Professional landscape artist Chris Viau will give a presentation of poetry and art inspired by the Northwest at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. $10. ncascades.org.
n Stanwood Summer Concert series presents blues musician Mark DuFresne from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 10209 270th St. NW, Stanwood. discoverstanwoodcamano.com.
n Deception Pass State Park’s American Roots Music series presents Brazilian group En Canto at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, for a free concert at the North Beach Amphitheater. Appalachian folk group Coty Hogue Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. parks.state.wa.us.
n Keys for Kids, a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County, will feature a night of live music, food and drinks at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. $100. skagitclubs.org.
n Homeplace Burlington Memory Care, 210 N. Skagit St., Burlington, will hold a car wash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. 360-755-7000.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon at Willowbrook Manor, 27420 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. New Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Dr. Miriam Miralles Mickelson will be introduced. $17 members, $20 nonmembers. sedro-woolley.com.
n The Sea, Trees & Pie Bike Ride is open through Sept. 5 for a noncompetitive event with three scenic Central Whidbey routes, completed at the rider’s convenience. Free pie voucher is redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Benefits the Whidbey Camano Land Trust. wclt.org/bikeride.
n Sedro-Woolley will celebrate the ‘70s with Blast From the Past, a car show featuring live music from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12. A fun run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. sedro-woolley.chambermaster.com.
n The Fall Garage Sale, Antiques & Car Show at the Skagit County Fairgrounds will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. $3. skagitcounty.net/garagesale.
