• The American Roots Concert Series is being held this summer at the North Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. All concerts are 7–8 p.m. Saturdays. The lineup: Aug. 20 – Schmid & guest; Aug. 27 – Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico.
• The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Riverwalk Concert Series at the Skagit Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Mount Vernon, Thursday evenings through Aug. 25. The lineup: Aug. 18 — Janie Cribbs and the T Rust Band; Aug. 25 — The Atlantics. www.mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
• Burlington Summer Nights featuring live music and family fun continue at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, Aug. 19 and 26. Aug. 19 — The Harmatones; Aug. 26 — Troy Fair Band. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Most of the remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Shows are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets are available for $8 presale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.
Aug. 18 – Savanna Woods & Friends; Aug. 25 – Conrad Gruener; Sept. 1 – The Dream Goats; 5 p.m. Sept. 10 – Farmtoberfest with Eden and Sweetwood; Sept. 15 – The Chris Eger Band; Sept. 22 – Paige Woods & The High Fives; Sept. 29 – Cory Vincent.
• The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1952 will have its 70th year reunion/gathering at the Sports Keg Grill, 1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Information: Pat at 360-319-3328 or Marte at 360-941-2919.
• The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1972 will hold a 50-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Skagit Golf & Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. There will be a tour of the MVHS campus at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Information: Cicilia VanderMeulen (cicilia@cicilia.net).
• The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55th reunion at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Old Edison Inn, 5829 Cains Court, Edison. Information: 360-757-0835.
• The NW Regional Job Fair is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Northwest Career & Technical Academy, 2205 W. Campus Place, Mount Vernon. Reservations are limited to the first 50 businesses, $50 for a booth. Participation requirements: at least three current job openings; a WorkSource WA account set up and jobs posted; business must be located in Skagit, Island or Whatcom counties. Contact Matthew Johnson Money at matthew@skagit.org or 360-336-6114, ext. 103.
• Celebrate summer with Swedish pancakes from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Mount Vernon Elks 1604, 2120 Market St, Mount Vernon. 360-848-8882.
• The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Rockfish Grill in Anacortes. A catered picnic will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. $20 per person. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
