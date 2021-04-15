Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The 2021 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival runs through April 30. The internationally renowned festival features the tulips and other flowers of the Skagit Valley. There are numerous events and highlights throughout the month. tulipfestival.org. In related festival events:
The annual photo contest is underway. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote.
The Skagit Art Association will host a fine art and gift show at Schuh Farms, 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in April. tulipfestival.org.
A craft party will feature a virtual event for children featuring the Jolly Nanny at noon Saturday, April 24. $49; tulipfestival.org.
Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, on Fridays in April.
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley will hold free courses on youth mental health first aid at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 22, and at noon Thursday, May 13. Registration required: unitedgeneral.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will host the bilingual English-Spanish webinar “Alpinism and Consumerism: Montañismo y Consumismo no es lo mismo” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. $5, ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A webinar on gray wolves in Washington state will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29. $15, ncascades.org.
“Herptiles of Methow Valley: Connecting with Cold-Blooded Creepers,” a web course on identifying reptiles and amphibians in the region, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. $15; register at ncascades.org.
A virtual field excursion of the Spring Snake Count in the Methow Valley will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, May 8. Follow biologists as they record snake observations for the Center for Snake Conservation. $110; register at ncascades.org.
“The Photographer’s Cookbook,” a virtual webinar, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. $15; register at ncascades.org.
n At the Lincoln Theatre: Local folk group Whiskey River Mudflats will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. Also:
The theater will present a world online premiere of “Romeo & Juliet — The Musical” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Filmed live on the Lincoln Theatre stage on Feb. 14, 2015. Free; lincolntheatre.org/film/romeo-juliet-musical-world-online-premiere.
Starry Night Chamber Music, featuring the music of Bach performed by local musicians, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Regional folk artist Matney Cook, who is celebrating a new album, will perform via livestream at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 8. Admission by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
“Bach to Rock,” a virtual concert featuring music performed by Matt Rehfeldt, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Admission by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n In lieu of the Spring Wine Festival, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Sip & Savor Skagit,” a curated box featuring goods from local vendors. Pickup is available through Saturday, April 17. anacortes.org.
n The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual info session on how to get involved with Berry Dairy Days at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15. burlington-chamber.com.
n Skagit Women in Business will hold a scavenger hunt from Friday to Sunday, April 16-18, as a fundraiser for a scholarship fund. $30 adults, $15 children. Details: skagitwomeninbusiness.com.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host Dr. Deborah Kelley for a talk on deep sea volcanoes. Kelley will be live streaming from a submarine observatory at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. The Zoom link will be posted at skagitbeaches.org.
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour is a full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, April 17, June 5 or July 17. $275. Includes dinner. expint.org
n Animals as Natural Therapy is hosting a virtual Legacy of Hope Gala and Auction to support its programs. The auction started April 14. The gala begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17. animalsasnaturaltherapy.org.
n Western Washington University will host pianist Spencer Myer for a virtual concert and Q&A session at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18. cfpa.wwu.edu. Also:
A free keynote and Q&A with visual artist Paul Rucker will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22. cfpa.wwu.edu.
A free virtual flute masterclass with Constance Volk of Ensemble Dal Niente will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. cfpa.wwu.edu.
A free virtual performance of African piano music by Dr. William Chapman Nyaho will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n Youthnet will hold the annual Legacy of Caring breakfast virtually at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, to highlight the support the group has received. northnetnw.net.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will host a two-part bird call identification course at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 20 and 27. $30 nonmembers. pilchuckaudubon.org.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free, virtual memory improvement workshop taught by a speech-language pathologist at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
A free, virtual mental health management class will begin at noon Thursday, April 22. islandhospital.org.
A free swallow screening will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Registration required. islandhospital.org.
The first of a four-part class on childbirth education will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. $95. islandhospital.org.
A free dietary class on managing high cholesterol will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. islandhospital.org.
Well Journey Adventure, featuring wellness classes, cooking lessons and live panel discussions as a fundraiser for the hospital’s new Health & Wellness Center, will be held May 17-22. myihf.org.
n The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project will present a Zoom workshop on how to attract birds, bees and butterflies to gardens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
n The Koma Kulshan Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host science author Thor Hanson for a Zoom talk on bees and seeds at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Registration required at wnpskoma.org.
n Anacortes Public Library will host a talk by writer Tessa Hulls about female adventurers at the turn of the 20th century, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. humanities.org.
n The Friends of the Forest will host an easy community hike near Little Cranberry Lake at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
A community hike of intermediate difficulty near Little Cranberry Lake will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon, will offer one free Oregon White Oak, Cascara or Red Flowering Currant tree to customers in honor of Earth Day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22. skagitfoodcoop.com.
n The Washington Alzheimer’s Association will hold a discussion about responding to dementia-related behaviors at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23. InquiryWA@alz.org. Also:
A discussion about the health connection between mind and body will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. InquiryWA@alz.org.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, 32630 Highway 20, will host a food truck event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25, in the forested area next to the chamber. A klompen shoe canal race, with shoes for purchase at $5, will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. both days. oakharborchamber.com.
n Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group will hold an Earth Day volunteer work party to pull invasive ivy at the Samish Island Campground at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Registration required: skagitfisheries.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner will host a color mixing class over Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24. $20 monamuseum.org. Also:
The museum will have an art preview and auction for its 40th anniversary. A silent auction by appointment only at the gallery runs from May 27 to June 9. Virtual auctions, including a live auction, will be held June 10-13. monamuseum.org.
n Lake Stevens Trail Cycling will host a bike and hike event on Guemes Island at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Details at the Lake Stevens Trail Cycling Facebook group.
n Experience International will host “Tulips, Artists, and Beer: The Best of Skagit,” a bike tour that includes lunch, gallery and museum tours, a night at the La Conner Channel Lodge and more, on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25. $750. expint.org.
n Village Books and the North Cascades Institute will present Kim Stafford for a free virtual poetry reading at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. villagebooks.com.
n Whatcom Museum and the North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free presentation on the efforts to rescue burrowing owls in Oregon by the Global Owl Project at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Register at whatcommuseum.org.
n The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual talk about mental health and best practices for employers at noon Wednesday, April 28. burlingtonchamber.com.
n Western Washington University and Village Books will host a virtual book talk on “Bridging the Longest Border” by Donald Alper, a history of the Center for Canadian-American Studies, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. villagebooks.com.
n The Camano Law Enforcement Foundation will host a virtual talk about human trafficking at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. clesfoundation.org.
n Children of the Valley will hold a Cinco de Mayo virtual art auction to benefit students in the Mount Vernon School District at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7. covmv.org.
n Camp Kirby will host a Lego Day Camp for grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. $50. ultracamp.com.
n Village Books in Bellingham will host a talk with Anna Quinn about her new memoir, “Crossing the River: Seven Stories that Saved My Life,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. villagebooks.com.
n The Healthy Island Youth Initiative will host a Chum Run 5K to support it programs in South Whidbey at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Same-day registration is $35. There will also be a free run for kids under 10. whidbey.com.
n The Chuckanut Center in Fairhaven is offering a class on cooperative vegetable gardening from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, April 17 through Oct. 1. $50 for the entire class, with scholarships available. chuckanutcenter.org.
n Skagit Regional Health will sponsor a free virtual cooking and nutrition course for athletic activities and recovery at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Register at stillyvalleyhealth.org.
n Skagit Habitat for Humanity will hold “Raise the Roof,” in which teams will perform challenges to help raise money for its programs. Register by May 31. skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n Stones Throw Brewery, 1009 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, hosts Beer with the Brewers, a chance to meet the brewers and learn more about the brewing process, from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through May. stonesthrowbrewco.com.
n Wild Whatcom is hosting a community program exploring local parks and trail for adults and children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday in Bellingham. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. wildwhatcom.org.
n United Way of Skagit County’s Welcome Baby program holds virtual Parent Cafes the first and third Fridays of the month through May. Register at skagitwelcomebaby.com.
n Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon is hosting Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and video rentals for curbside pickup from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuary Reserve streams “Aquarium Quick Dips” at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The short, virtual aquarium tours feature a different animal every week. Registration at eventbrite.com.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. This support group is for patients, caregivers and survivors. Visit cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
An author read-aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
