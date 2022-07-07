n The American Roots Concert Series will be held this summer at the North Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. In its 16th year, this popular summer concert series at Deception Pass State Park is a celebration of America’s wide variety of musical traditions. All concerts are 7–8 p.m. The schedule includes:
July 9– Anjali Silva; July 16– Briar; July 30– Queen’s Bluegrass; Aug. 6- Seattle Steel Pan Project; Aug. 13– Shifty Sailors; Aug. 20– Schmid & guest; Aug. 27 – Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico.
All performances are free. A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to parks. All event information can be found on the Folk & Traditional Arts Program website (www.parks.wa.gov/982/Folk-and-Traditional-Arts).
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Riverwalk Concert Series at the Skagit Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Mount Vernon, Thursday evenings from July 7 to Aug. 2. The lineup: July 7 — Stacy Jones Band, July 14 — Hot Damn Scandal, July 21 — Chris Eger Band with Powerhouse Horns, July 28 — Mama Dirty Skirt, Aug. 4 — The Naughty Blokes, Aug. 11 — Cascadia Groove, Aug. 18 — Janie Cribbs and the T Rust Band, Aug. 25 - The Atlantics. www.mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
n The Northwest Tune-Up Festival will be held July 7-10 at Waterfront Waypoint Park, 1145 Granary Ave., Bellingham. The Northwest Tune-Up is a bike, beer and music festival held in celebration of PNW culture. This three-day event showcases the beauty of the region and everything it has to offer.
Talent includes PJ Morton / Allah Las / The Dip / Low Hum / Wolf Parade / Prom Queen / Cut Chemist / Chali 2na / DeVotchKa / Vegyn / Chastity Belt / SkiiTour / Black Belt Eagle Scout / The Grizzled Mighty / Kyle Dion / Anuhea / Kuinka / Baby Cakes / Buffalo Nichols / Spoonbender / Mount Saturn / Virginia Rail. https://bit.ly/3tBs2qp.
n Burlington Summer Nights presents live music and loads of family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Skagit Valley Highland Games and Celtic Festival are scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon. Gathering of the Clans Dinner, athletic events, dancing, piping and drumming and much more. www.CelticArts.org or celticarts.org/skagit-valley-highland-games.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill (1660 South Burlington Blvd.), and on Saturday, July 16, a potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bay View Civic Center (12615 C St., Mount Vernon). Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n Mount Vernon Drive-In Movie Nights are back in partnership with the City of Mount Vernon, with movies at Skagit Valley College (2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon). The next movie is scheduled for on Friday, July 15, with a 9:45 p.m. showing of "Encanto." Free admission. Parking lot opens at 8:15 p.m. mountvernonchamber.com.
Aug. 5: "Back to the Future" (9 p.m.)
n The annual Samish Island Arts Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Community Center (11292 Blue Heron Road). Free admission, with about 35 original art vendors whose talents include woodworking, glass, jewelry, textiles, photography, soaps and more. The Stella Sopra Italian Food Truck will be there and Terramar Brewstillery runs the beer garden next to the live music stage, featuring PKDwyer and fusion Celtic band Flattery Light. Information: SamishArtsFest@gmail.com or samishisland.net.
n The Mount Vernon High School Classes of 1970 and 1971 will be celebrating their “50th” Reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Heritage Flight Museum at 15053 Crosswind Drive, Burlington. Contact Mick McCullough at m.mccullough@interiorarchitects.com for further information.
n The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. $50 per person; must register before July 15. Information: https://myevent.com/1982mvhsreunion.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n Summer of Sound at the Whatcom Museum: This summer, the Whatcom Museum is hosting a variety of exhibits and programs that celebrate music and sound. There will be two historic music exhibits at Old City Hall, attend a free chamber music concert with musicians from the Bellingham Festival of Music, and bring kids to the Family Interactive Gallery for Saturdays with the Symphony. At Old City Hall, two music exhibitions showcase the art of music, as well as Bellingham’s local music history. "Not One of the Boys: The Psychedelic Posters of Bonnie MacLean,” and “The Scene: A Journey Through Bellingham’s Musical Past” are on exhibit through Nov. 20. “The Scene” presents a timeline of the styles, musicians and venues that helped put Bellingham on the “music map” between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. Photographs, instruments, concert posters and other items from the Museum’s collection are on display. whatcommuseum.org/explore/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1952 will have its 70th year reunion/gathering at the Sports Keg Grill (1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington) at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Information: Pat at 360-319-3328 or Marte at 360-941-2919.
n The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, we are going to have a classmates no host get together in the tent area of the Rockfish Grill. Also scheduled is a catered picnic at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. $20 per person. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
n 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
The Discover Pass free days are:
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
