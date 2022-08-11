• The American Roots Concert Series is being held this summer at the North Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. All concerts are 7–8 p.m. Saturdays. The lineup: Aug. 13 – Shifty Sailors; Aug. 20 – Schmid & guest; Aug. 27 – Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico.
All performances are free. A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to parks. All event information can be found at parks.wa.gov/982/Folk-and-Traditional-Arts).
• The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Riverwalk Concert Series at the Skagit Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Mount Vernon, Thursday evenings through Aug. 25. The lineup: Aug. 11 — Cascadia Groove; Aug. 18 — Janie Cribbs and the T Rust Band; Aug. 25 — The Atlantics. www.mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
• The 22nd annual Subdued Stringband Jamboree is scheduled for Aug. 11-13 at the Deming Logging Show Grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. Enjoy music on two stages, performed by local, regional and national acts, featuring Funkways, Artful Dodgers, Hambone Wilson Band, Hot Damn Scandal, West of Roan and more. Weekend passes, single-day passes and camping available. stringbandjamboree.com.
• Burlington Summer Nights featuring live music and family fun continue at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, Aug. 12-26. Aug. 12 — Margaret Wilder Band; Aug. 19 — The Harmatones; Aug. 26 — Troy Fair Band. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Most of the remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Shows are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets are available for $8 presale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.
5 p.m. Aug. 12 – Brittany Collins Band featuring Lazy Acres; Aug. 18 – Savanna Woods & Friends; Aug. 25 – Conrad Gruener; Sept. 1 – The Dream Goats; 5 p.m. Sept. 10 – Farmtoberfest with Eden and Sweetwood; Sept. 15 – The Chris Eger Band; Sept. 22 – Paige Woods & The High Fives; Sept. 29 – Cory Vincent.
• The Skagit County Fair continues Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 11-13, at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, 501 Taylor St., Mount Vernon. Food vendors, animals, live music and entertainment, carnival, exhibits and more. skagitcounty.net/Departments/Fair/main.htm.
• Brewfest on the Skagit will be held from 3-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon. Features: dozens of local craft brews, three regional bands, leisure games, vendors and food trucks. Music begins at 3:30 p.m., featuing Lazy Acres, Fanny Alger and Baby Cakes. Advance tickets: $30 Adult; $50 VIP Section; $15 “Designated Driver” (includes no beer scrip) + applicable fees. All prices additional $10 at gate. Lincoln Theatre members receive $2 off all ticket tiers. https://bit.ly/3J2DdyV
• A Community Open Mic is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Acoustic musicians, singers and storytellers. Free. Information: 360-873-8747.
• Celebrate summer with Swedish pancakes from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Mount Vernon Elks 1604, 2120 Market St, Mount Vernon. 360-848-8882.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1952 will have its 70th year reunion/gathering at the Sports Keg Grill, 1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Information: Pat at 360-319-3328 or Marte at 360-941-2919.
• The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1972 will hold a 50-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Skagit Golf & Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. There will be a tour of the MVHS campus at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Information: Cicilia VanderMeulen (cicilia@cicilia.net).
• The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55th reunion at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Old Edison Inn, 5829 Cains Court, Edison. Information: 360-757-0835.
• The NW Regional Job Fair is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Northwest Career & Technical Academy, 2205 W. Campus Place, Mount Vernon. Reservations are limited to the first 50 businesses, $50 for a booth. Participation requirements: at least three current job openings; a WorkSource WA account set up and jobs posted; business must be located in Skagit, Island or Whatcom counties. Contact Matthew Johnson Money at matthew@skagit.org or 360-336-6114, ext. 103.
• The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Rockfish Grill in Anacortes. A catered picnic will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. $20 per person. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
• Summer of Sound at the Whatcom Museum: The museum is hosting a variety of exhibits and programs that celebrate music and sound. whatcommuseum.org/explore/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.
