Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
UPCOMINGn Nutrition and Mental Health: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Attendees to this free online course will learn about the ways you can improve mood and the mind through diet. stillyvalleyhealth.org.
n Free Museum Day: Saturday, Sept. 18. For Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, the Whatcom Museum as well as certain Seattle-area museums will have free admission. A free ticket must be downloaded at smithsonianmag.com/museumday.
n Spaghetti Dinner: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Samish Valley Grange, 4320 Highway 9, Sedro-Woolley. Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread and cookies, $10 per plate. Dine in or take out. 360-391-2981.
n Burlington Fly Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Heritage Flight Museum will have a Fly Day featuring demo flights and a hangar tour. heritageflight.org.
n Giant Pumpkin Festival: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Vegetable weigh-offs, toad races and food vendors will make for a day of autumnal fun at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 9 a.m. Sept. 18. Participants of the North Sound Walk to End Alzheimer’s are encouraged to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. 206-529-3865. alz.org.
n Shred-a-Thon: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Bring your old documents to be shredded to 909 17th St., Anacortes, for a fundraiser for the Anacortes Family Center’s women and children shelter. $20 per box to be shredded is the suggested donation. anacortesfamily.org.
n Luminaries Artists Awards: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Museum of Northwest Art will hold a reception in celebration of artists Kevin Paul and Pieter VanZanden for the 2020 Luminaries Awards. Registration required. museumofnwart.org. 360-466-4446 ext. 103.
n Savage Blues Band: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Savage Blues Band will perform at the Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road. guemesislandgeneralstore.com.
n Shell Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. This 5K fun run and walk benefits the Anacortes School Foundation. $10. asfkids.org/funrun.
n Scarecrow Stroll: Sept. 20-26. Downtown Burlington businesses will display scarecrows for the first Scarecrow Stroll. A zucchini car race will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Burlington Downtown Visitors Center. Zucchini car kits can be picked up from the library starting Sept. 16. burlington-chamber.com.
n Latino Business Leaders: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Freddy Zavala of Birrieria Tijuana will give a free virtual talk in Spanish on entrepreneurship. facebook.com/LatinoBusinessLeadersWA.
n Writing Workshop for a Cause: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Author Steve Almond will give an exclusive two-hour writing workshop on creating an irresistible narrator to help raise money for local writer Laurel Leigh’s medical expenses. $75. villagebooks.com.
n Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23. The Red Cross will accept blood donations at Stilly Valley Health Connections, 3405 173rd Place NE, Arlington.
n Jazz Lecture Series: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. The Anacortes Public Library Manieri Endowment presents acclaimed musician Dmitri Matheny for a free lecture on the dancing rhythms of jazz. cityofanacortes.org.
n Fall Garage Sale, Antiques & Car Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. There will be over 140 vendors and live music at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. $3. skagitcounty.net/garagesale.
n Natural History Day Expedition: 9-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. North Cascades Institute will have a day expedition around Lummi Island and Bellingham Bay aboard the Snow Goose, a 65-foot research vessel. Naturalist Amanda Colbert will share natural histories of area bird species. $190. ncascades.org.
n Designing Seasonal Containers: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Christianson’s Nursery is hosting Laura Campbell for a workshop on crafting a fall-themed terra-cotta container. $85. Registration required. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Girls Storyteller’s Club: Ages 7-12: 4-6 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 27-Dec. 13; Ages 13-17: 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 28-Dec. 14. Make A Scene WA is hosting two filmmaking classes for girls at 1313 E. Maple St. #106, Bellingham. $600. Financial aid/payment plans available. makeascenewa.com.
ONGOING
n Early Enrichment: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 6. A sensory experience of art and stories for children ages 2-5 at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 1st St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n Camano Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: market@camanocommons.com
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mic/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Stanwood Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: Stanwood Farmers Market behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org.
n Skagit River produce market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market at the Conway exit 221 off I-5. Information: skagitriverproduce@gmail.com.
n Dance to music by the Skippers or Sentimental Journey from 1–3 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. A variety of dances including waltz, foxtrot, swing, Latin and line dances. Information: Ken Kossman (360-336-3682) or the Senior Center, 360-416-1585. $7 suggested donation to cover cost of bands; masks required until further notice.
n DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month September through May at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:15 arrival; 11:30 lunch followed by fun program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
n WhaMemWriMo: 5 p.m. Thursdays in September. Village Books and Whatcom Community College are offering a four-part class on memoir writing for Whatcom Memoir Writing Month. $29 per class or $99 for all four. villagebooks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.