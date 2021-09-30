Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n The Quebe Sisters: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, Lincoln Theatre, Mount Vernon. The three Quebe sisters will perform a style they call “Progressive Western Swing,” a blend of country, western swing and jazz swing. Prices start at $24. lincolntheatre.org.
n Short Film Fest: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will screen the top 10 short films of this year’s MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival. Viewers get to cast their vote for best film. lincolntheatre.org.
n Skagit Valley Festival Of Family Farms: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3. Grab a map and tour the Skagit Valley, stopping by farms and enjoying the fall harvest. Tour wineries, cheese farms, shellfish and cattle farms and pumpkins. festivaloffamilyfarms.com.
n World Card Making Day: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Samish Valley Grange, 4320 Highway 9, Sedro-Woolley. creativejoystamping.com.
n Lynden Trains Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. A model train show and swap meet to benefit the Lynden Lions Club community projects will be held at the fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden. $5-7. lyndentrainshow.com.
n Music for the Animals: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: The NOAH Center will hold its major annual fundraiser for homeless pets at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville. It’s an evening of gourmet food and drink, live music with Chris Eger and an auction. thenoahcenter.org.
n Square Dance: 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4: Marysville Happy Hopper Club will offer a free square dance lesson, no partner needed, at Totem Middle School, 1605 Seventh St., Marysville. 831-359-8555, squaredancelessons@gmail.com.
n En Vogue Runway Show and Auction: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The Skagit Friendship House will hold its 10th annual benefit show and auction virtually this year. skagitfriendshiphouse.org.
n Virtual Fiber Arts Symposium: Oct. 8-10. The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host a three-day online symposium honoring cultural traditions with instructors of Chickasaw, Mexican, Japanese and African American traditions. Prices vary, full packages start at $85. qfamuseum.org.
n SWAN Skagit Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Celebrate the 2021 Women of the Year nominees in a banquet at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $70. swanskagit.com.
n Early Enrichment: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. A sensory experience of art and stories for ages 2-5 at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
